NFL Insider on the progress of Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

NFL Insider on the progress of Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson

With the Jets on a bye week, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano evaluates just where Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson is in his development. It's been a tough introduction to the NFL for Wilson, losing four of his first five games, but his teammates and Head Coach Robert Saleh thinks it's just a matter of time before things start to click.

