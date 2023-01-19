NFL insider: Panthers owner David Tepper likely skeptical about trading for Sean Payton

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper knows a good deal when he sees one . . . most of the time. But he might not see one when it comes to the acquisition of Sean Payton.

On Thursday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero joined The Rich Eisen Show and talked about the “Push for Payton.” He began, though, by pushing back a bit on the notion that Tepper would do just about anything to reel in the former New Orleans Saints head coach.

“I don’t know that to be the case regarding the Panthers,” he said. “I believe David Tepper is someone who is going to be very skeptical about having to give up multiple high draft picks to get a coach on top of paying him top dollar and all the other things Sean Payton is going to want.”

Who's leading the @SeanPayton coaching jamboree?@TomPelissero talked with us today about how Super Bowl winner's tour is going and who's the front-runner at the moment:#NFL #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4OK4vEWMwJ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 19, 2023

According to a report by Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com on Wednesday night, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis will be looking for at least two first-round draft picks in exchange for Payton—who is under contract with New Orleans through the 2024 campaign. Duncan also noted that Payton is seeking a four-year deal worth anywhere from $20 million to $25 million per season.

So, yeah, maybe Tepper is a bit skittish about handing over all that draft capital to a division rival. Oh, and that’s not even including the roster and personnel control he’d likely have to give the former Super Bowl champion coach as well.

Story continues

Perhaps some deals are just far too rich—even for billionaires.

Related

Vic Fangio reportedly Panthers' leading DC candidate if a young HC is hired Panthers reportedly leaning toward 'one of the younger offensive guys' in HC search

List

Panthers 2023 coaching search tracker

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire