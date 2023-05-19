NFL insider: Panthers ‘molding’ playbooks from Frank Reich’s Colts, Sean McVay’s Rams

So—with a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, a new quarterback and a bunch of new skill players—how will the Carolina Panthers offense look? According to national NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe, it could be a Frankenstein’s monster of sorts.

Wolfe, who followed the Panthers rather closely this offseason during their eventual route to Bryce Young, recently spoke about what to expect from the No. 1 overall pick and the offense. He believes that the blueprint will be a product of what head coach Frank Reich did in Indianapolis and what offensive coordinator Thomas Brown did with Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

“They’re molding the schemes together—with the Rams and the Colts, with Frank Reich and what they were doing with Sean McVay,” Wolfe said Thursday on NFL Network. “So they’re trying to create a quarterback-friendly scheme for Bryce. Get a lot of motion, get a lot of pre-snap motion and on-snap motions. And some RPOs as well, so that he can get the ball to those playmakers—be the point guard that they drafted him to be.”

Brown’s role is particularly interesting. Not only is he in his first year at the position, but he’ll also be deferring the play-calling to Reich to begin it.

For how long that arrangement will last, nobody knows—not even Reich himself. But for those wondering what Brown can do for Carolina, it looks as though he’s bringing over elements from one of the sport’s most innovative minds.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire