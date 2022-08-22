NFL insider: Panthers’ decision on starting QB coming very soon

Carolina Panthers fans, the moment you’ve all been waiting for may soon be upon us . . . even though you probably already know exactly what that moment will entail.

In his latest edition of “Monday Morning Quarterback,” Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer threw in his two cents about the Panthers’ ongoing quarterback competition. And according to Breer, it won’t be “ongoing” for too much longer.

“The Panthers’ decision should be easier,” he writes. “And I think it’ll come before, not after, this week’s game against the Bills. Maybe even Monday. There won’t be any surprises. Baker Mayfield has pretty clearly been the best quarterback in camp, and for a number of different reasons.”

Breer goes on to highlight Mayfield’s preseason debut, where he completed four of his seven attempts in his lone drive against the Washington Commanders back on Aug. 13. That opening possession, which exhibited Mayfield’s poise and early control of the offense, led to a 41-yard field goal from kicker Zane Gonzalez.

In addition to the newcomer’s quick grip of the playbook, Breer also noted that Mayfield has presented himself extremely well to teammates since moving over in early July.

“He’s also shown humility coming out of a rocky exit from Cleveland, and he’s been respectful in entering a quarterback room, melding quickly with Sam Darnold and Matt Corral, even though they were all competing for the same thing,” he adds. “So you add that stuff to what Mayfield’s shown in camp in the way of processing and instincts and field vision? And yeah, that decision is coming really soon.”

And “soon,” even if it’s “really soon,” can’t come soon enough for the franchise, its fans and its struggling on-field product.

Related

Report: Panthers still not looking to trade QB Sam Darnold Steve Smith Sr. endorses Baker Mayfield for Panthers starting QB

List

Panthers stock watch: Who's up and who's down after preseason loss to Patriots?

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire