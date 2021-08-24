NFL Insider: Mekhi Becton's head-to-head collision, return of Elijah Moore | Jets Preseason
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and SNY Jets reporter Jeane Coakley discuss the recent news of OL Mekhi Becton leaving practice early for precautionary reasons after a head-to-head hit on the field.
Ralph and Jeane also discuss the impact of getting rookie WR Elijah Moore back and the struggling Jets offensive line so far through two preseason games.