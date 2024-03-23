NFL insider makes Joe Burrow comparison for possible Patriots QB draft target

Could the New England Patriots land a Joe Burrow-type quarterback?

At least from a physical standpoint, NFL insider Albert Breer is comparing North Carolina’s Drake Maye, who is one of the Patriots’ potential draft targets, to the Cincinnati Bengals star.

Maye has been linked to the Patriots throughout the entire draft process with the team holding the No. 3 overall pick. He would help stabilize the quarterback position for the organization. It would also give New England another shot at developing and building around a quarterback, which is something they did not do correctly with Mac Jones.

One thing is certain: Breer’s comparison would be good news for Patriots fans, if true.

“I think physically, [Maye] probably compares favorably with Joe Burrow. Just as far as what he brings to the table from an athleticism, from an arm talent standpoint. Yeah, he has some growing to do, he’s only played three years in college and two of them on the field. I think there’s a lot to work with here.”

Burrow is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL with over 14,000 passing yards in just a four-year span.

He has helped the Bengals find stability in their own right, leading the organization to multiple AFC Championship Game appearances, as well as a Super Bowl appearance in 2022. A Burrow type at quarterback would be exactly what New England needs to start the journey towards turning the ship around.

