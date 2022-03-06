NFL Insider and Leger Douzable wrap up the NFL Combine with a look at the top defensive backs | SportsNite
On SportsNite, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Jets studio analyst Leger Douzable wrap up their NFL Combine coverage from Indianapolis by looking at the top defensive backs. Leger feels Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner from Cincinnati is the top cornerback and is impressed with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton but isn't sure he's worthy of being a top ten pick.