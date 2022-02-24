NFL Insider has Jets taking DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants picking OT Ikem Ekwonu in latest mock draft | SportsNite
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kayvon ThibodeauxAmerican football defensive end
- Ikem EkwonuAmerican football player
Jeane Coakley and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano go over his latest mock draft for both the Jets and Giants. Vacchiano sees the Jets snagging Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux if he slides down to the at No. 4 overall and has the Giants selecting NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu at No. 5 overall to help shore up their underachieving offensive line. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night.