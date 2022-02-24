NFL Insider has Jets taking DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants picking OT Ikem Ekwonu in latest mock draft | SportsNite

Yahoo Sports Videos

Rams Super Bowl Champion and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Andrew Whitworth is on the show, chatting with Jared Quay about the celebrities who come out of the woodwork after you win the Big Game, which way he’s leaning with respect to retiring from the NFL, why Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Rams felt like destiny and his commitment to giving back to the community in various ways through his foundation Big Whit 77 and the Rams organization.