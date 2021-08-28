NFL Insider: What Jets player has opened some eyes as the preseason concludes? | Jets Preseason
SNY Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano touch on several topics as the Jets conclude the preseason and look ahead to the regular season opener against Carolina. Is Zach Wilson ready for the challenge of starting as a rookie quarterback in the NFL? Who will be the Jets back up QB's? What unsung player could surprise and make the final roster?