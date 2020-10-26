NFL insider Jay Glazer updates the Saints-Michael Thomas situation

How did the Bucs pick up AB? Is Miami a playoff team? What is going on with Saints/Michael Thomas?@JayGlazer answers these questions and more in #AskGlazer. pic.twitter.com/Nvq90V4Dus — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 26, 2020





There isn’t an NFL insider better connected to the New Orleans Saints than FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer. He’s a personal friend of Saints coach Sean Payton, joining him on parade floats during Mardi Gras or for a round of golf in the offseason.

Whenever really big Saints news breaks in New Orleans — like Jimmy Graham getting traded, or Payton signing a long-term contract extension with the Saints, or Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat getting hurt in training camp — Glazer is often the first to know. His close relationship with Payton informs his analysis.

And the dominant storyline in New Orleans recently has been friction with star wide receiver Michael Thomas. A Week 1 ankle sprain put him on ice for longer than expected, and that frustration led to a fight in practice and subsequent one-week benching. When Thomas returned after mending fences with his teammates, he suffered a hamstring injury that could sideline him another week.

Glazer shared an update on where things stand between Thomas and his coach. “Here’s the situation: even when he had a hamstring injury, people looked at it a little bit sideways. The truth is, the Saints [performed an MRI], and it did come back with a Grade 1 strain of that hamstring. Which means it’s like a one- or two-week injury.”

So, as we’ve known along: it’s a legitimate injury. This isn’t a Jalen Ramsey situation where the player was “injured” to avoid having to get on the field while interest trade partners worked out a deal. Thomas lives for football and he’ll want to join his teammates in games again as soon as possible. The opportunity for him to contribute to wins presents a chance for Thomas to get back in Payton’s good graces.

“I do think there is still room for Mike Thomas and Sean Payton to get back on the same page here,” Glazer continued. “His contract is probably too much to trade. There aren’t too many teams that can take on that contract. I think the best bet right now is for those two guys to get back on the same page.”

Of course, this isn’t stopping someone like Mike Florio from speculating for Pro Football Talk. He’s insistent that Thomas’s agents have been angling for another team to make a Godfather offer to the Saints in a trade for the embattled superstar, but it hasn’t happened yet, and it probably isn’t going to happen before the NFL trade deadline.

Sure, things could change after the season. But at this point, Glazer’s take seems to be the most realistic. Hopefully Thomas can be cleared to run routes and catch touchdown passes from Drew Brees again soon.

