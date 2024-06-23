NFL insider: Giants’ trade for Brian Burns was a ‘curious choice’

Many experts have graded the New York Giants’ moves this past offseason, from the draft to free agency. Some gave them positive reviews while others panned their efforts.

In a recent piece for ESPN, Seth Walder grades them right down the middle with a C+ grade.

The biggest move the Giants made was the trade for Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns in exchange for a second-round pick and a flip of fifth-rounders. Then, the Giants inked Burns to a five-year, $141 million extension.

This was also the move Walder says he disliked the most because of the cost of trading for, and then extending, Burns.

It was a curious choice, as the Giants spent a lot of capital to upgrade one of their only strengths — maybe their only strength. And they did it at a time when they don’t appear close to contention. As good of a player as Burns is, they traded a premium draft pick for the right to pay top money to a player.

What Walder liked the most was the Giants’ free agent signings of two veteran guards — Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Walder called the $9.5 million the Giants guaranteed to free agent running back Devin Singletary “unnecessary” and cited the decision to allow safety Xavier McKinney to walk in free agency but noted they could be awarded a fourth-round compensatory pick for that loss.

I like the more under-the-radar free agent signings of Eluemunor and Runyan, who should help the offensive line. On the other hand, fully guaranteeing $9.5 million to running back Devin Singletary seemed unnecessary. The loss of safety Xavier McKinney stings but at least the Giants are likely to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for him.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but Walder’s take on the Burns trade is, well… curious.

