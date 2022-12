The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Every time the New York Giants draft a linebacker high in the first round, some people start hoping he turns out to be the next Lawrence Taylor. It brings us to Kayvon Thibodeaux, the linebacker/edge rusher the Giants took with the fifth pick overall this spring. What he did on Sunday night in a 20-12 win at Washington was a good imitation of Taylor, at least for a game.