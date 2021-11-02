NFL Insider on Giants suffering yet another late game loss in KC | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
In this SNY NFL Insider Report presented by Verizon, Ralph Vacchiano saluted the Giants defense for keeping Pat Mahomes and the potent Chiefs offense in check on Monday night but their injury-riddled offense could not take advantage. The Giants committed 10 penalties, including one late in the 4th quarter that negated an interception, and allowed KC to kick the game-winning field goal in a 20-17 loss, dropping the Giants to 2-6.