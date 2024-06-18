NFL Insider: Giants should be ‘in the mix’ for division title in 2024

After an ugly and underwhelming 2023 campaign, expectations surrounding the New York Giants aren’t very high entering the 2024 season. In a highly competitive division, many expect New York to finish last.

However, one NFL insider believes the Giants could compete –and ultimately need to compete — for a division title if they hope to keep the current regime together.

“I’m not saying the Giants are gonna win a division, but they certainly should be in the mix, and as we get into December, you shouldn’t be saying, ‘Well It’s a two-team race that doesn’t involve the Giants,'” Mike Garafolo told the Locked On Giants podcast.

In a make-or-break third year under head coach Brian Daboll, Big Blue hopes they have a similar season to his first year with the team.

The Giants lost big-name free agents in safety Xavier McKinney and most notably running back Saquon Barkley, who the offense was run through over the last several years.

However, the Giants got a major upgrade on defense after acquiring edge rusher Brian Burns. Many also expect both the offensive line and passing game to improve given the additions in free agency and after selecting Malik Nabers in the draft.

The Giants’ success will, of course, depend heavily on how quarterback Daniel Jones plays in his return from injury, how the defense will do under the direction of Shane Bowen, and how Devin Singletary fairs as Barkley’s replacement.

“Look, Devin Singletary has played games in the playoffs for the last four years, I believe, right? Like, so he’s a guy that you can win with and make the postseason with. So there’s enough on this roster as you go through it to say this team should be in contention.” Garfolo said.

Although it may not look like it right now, the Giants could just surprise people in 2024, just as they did two years ago when Brian Daboll won AP Coach of the Year honors.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire