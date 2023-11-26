NFL insider: Frank Reich’s future likely to be evaluated after season

The Carolina Panthers could move on from head coach Frank Reich after just one season. But we may not know if that’s the case until it’s all over.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo spoke about Reich’s uncertain job status prior to the team’s Week 12 contest against the Tennessee Titans, where they’ll be looking to notch just their second win of the campaign. He believes that Reich may get the rest of the year to at least show some improvement.

“So a lot of folks have started to speculate—could it be one-and-done for Reich?” Garafolo said of Carolina’s struggles. “I’m not getting that sense right now. But, the Panthers surely wanna see some progress from [Bryce] Young as well as some progress from this team. Stuff to build on for both Young and this team going into 2024—after David Tepper, the owner, makes the evaluation on Reich once we get to the offseason.”

Last week, FOX’s Jay Glazer reported that Reich is sitting on the “hottest seat” in the entire league. Reich was asked about that following Week 11’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and said the rumblings have not been a distraction.

“We talk about it in there all the time—this is a week-to-week league,” he told reporters. “And we all know what we sign up for when we get in this business. I’m comfortable with that. Just keep workin’, put your head down and focus on your work. So I don’t think . . . that’s not a distraction.”

Going into Sunday’s slate of games, the one-win Panthers rank 30th in yards per game and 29th in points per game.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire