Reuters

Several Chinese refiners have asked Saudi Aramco to reduce December-loading crude oil volumes, two sources close to the matter said, as COVID-19 restrictions and a faltering economy have weakened fuel demand in the world's biggest oil importer. The refiners sought to trim supplies for December by about half of the previous month's level, the sources said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. China's crude oil imports in October recovered to the level last seen in May, supported by stockpile demand at two new refineries preparing for commercial operation.