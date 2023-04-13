NFL insider doesn’t think Houston will draft QB at No. 2

The 2023 NFL draft is set to begin in just a couple of weeks and there’s still confusion as to who the first overall pick will be. The Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears to take over the No. 1 spot, but analysts can’t seem to agree on a projection. The Panthers’ pick will have a large impact on the rest of the early first round.

The Houston Texans have the second-overall pick and who they select will be dictated by who gets taken off the board first.

Quarterbacks Bryce Young and Ohio State‘s C.J. Stroud are expected to be the first two picks in the draft. One to Carolina and the other to Houston.

However, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter recently stated that he believes the Texans could go in a different direction than the expected quarterback pick.

If the Texans’ front office goes in a different direction, an impactful defensive player could be the selection. If that’s the case, the pick could end up being another Alabama star, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

"I don't think it's a lock that Houston is going QB at 2" —@AdamSchefter on what he thinks the Texans will do at the top of the draft 😳 pic.twitter.com/yVNP5gipRg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 11, 2023

