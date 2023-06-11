NFL insider on the Commanders: ‘They’re not changing the name’

The Washington Commanders will be sold soon. Yeah, we’ve seemingly heard that time and time again, but the deal has been signed by outgoing owner Daniel Snyder and new owner Josh Harris.

All we are waiting for now is approval from the other NFL owners. Harris took another step forward last week when he, Mitchell Rales, and others met with the NFL finance committee in New York.

One of the topics many fans want to discuss is whether Harris would entertain another name change from the Commanders. A large portion of Washington’s fan base was unhappy with the entire rebrand, especially the name, and have been vocal about it. Some former players have made it clear how they feel about the name.

There are others who don’t mind the name and another segment that just wants to win regardless of the name.

Harris and his group face many things when they take over. No. 1, of course, is a new stadium. Another possible rebranding doesn’t appear to be high on Harris’ list.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped many from hoping.

On Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where they discussed the Commanders’ sale.

At the end of the segment, Rapoport, unprompted by McAfee, said the following:

“And they’re not changing the name.”

"Josh Harris had a meeting with the finance committee presenting his plan and it sounded like the meeting went well.. I would imagine the Commanders sale will officially be done at some point in July"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HT0n60ReeQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 9, 2023

Rapoport wouldn’t say this unless he’d been definitely told it’s not happening. Sure, anything could happen, but it’s doubtful that Harris and his ownership group will be entering another rebranding process.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire