NFL Insider breaks down Jets injuries, who must step up against New England | Connor Hughes
Jeane Coakley and SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes discuss the Jets' recent injury woes, most notably to RB Breece Hall and lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. The Jets will also be without WR Corey Davis, which automatically thrusts WRs Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore back into larger roles after both had requested to be traded earlier in the year. Connor and Jeane also go over what Zach Wilson must do in order to take advantage of the Patriots' defense.