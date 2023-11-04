NFL Insider breaks down how Jets can contain Justin Herbert Chargers OL

The former Vikings Pro Bowler is getting outperformed by Breece Hall, but isn't asking for a trade.
Mahomes' former Chiefs teammate, Tyreek Hill, has already expressed interest in participating.
Can an NFL player win a major award while barely playing?
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 9 in the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
This weekend features NWSL and MLS playoff action, NASCAR's championship race, the NBA's in-season tournament, the NFL in Germany, and so much more.
The calls for Matt Canada's job won't get any quieter, but the Steelers are 5-3.
Which QB is MVP? Who emerges from a jam-packed Defensive Player of the Year field? Who are the top rookies? Here are Nate Tice's picks.
There's no word yet if Gano will return at some point later in the season.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his DFS primer for Week 9.
Hill will face the Chiefs for the first time since the March 2022 trade that sent him to Miami.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
What happened to Hamlin, even as he was given clearance to return by doctors and has been practicing, is still never far from his teammates' minds.
Cruz is calling it a career after 19 years, eight teams and 464 home runs.