NFL Insider breaks down Giants signing Randy Bullock and Cade York
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes breaks down Giants signing kickers Randy Bullock and Cade York amid Graham Gano injury.
There's no word yet if Gano will return at some point later in the season.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
