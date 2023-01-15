NFL Insider: Brandon Staley would leap to top of DC list if fired by Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of a massive collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, there is some uncertainty revolving around their head coach, Brandon Staley. According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, if Staley is fired by the Chargers, he may even jump to the top of the list for the Cleveland Browns as they look to fill their vacancy at defensive coordinator. Thus far, they have interviewed Jim Schwartz, Brian Flores, and Dennard Wilson for their opening.

In the immediacy of the moment, this seems like a bad idea off of their collapse. However, looking at the bigger picture, his scheme, the defenses he coached with the Los Angeles Rams, and even his 16th overall defense this season (using Football Outsider’s DVOA) with a void at linebacker and defensive tackle, Staley is a strong candidate. A graduate of John Carroll University as well, Staley has ties to Northeast Ohio.

