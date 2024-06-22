NFL insider believes Vikings will go over projected win total

The 2024 off-season has been one with a lot of turmoil and turnover for the Minnesota Vikings. Gone are some of the key figures of the past few seasons — names like Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter, among others. In their place are two rookie first-round picks in J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner, and a former first-round quarterback in Sam Darnold.

That turmoil and turnover, along with a strong division with the likes of Detroit and Green Bay, have some down on the Vikings’ prospects for next season. The oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Vikings’ projected win total sitting at 6.5, with many thinking the team may struggle to go over. However, that opinion is not the consensus, at least according to an NFL insider.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated senior NFL writer, recently put out his 100 predictions for the 2024 NFL season, and in it he is projecting a strong showing for this year’s Vikings team. Even going so far as to say that the Vikings exceeding 6.5 wins is “easy money”:

This is easy money, folks. The Vikings are going to start Sam Darnold and have some soft pockets on their schedule. Kevin O’Connell is a swashbuckler of a coach and this offense can move mountains.

While the quarterback situation in Minnesota could be concerning, there are many pieces around whoever winds up being at the helm. The Vikings offense features All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, up-and-coming receiver Jordan Addison, dual-threat running back Aaron Jones, and a strong offensive line.

Those factors likely play a big role in Orr’s confidence in Minnesota despite shaky circumstances at the most important position.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire