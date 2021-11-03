NFL Insider gives Jets vs Colts Week 9 predictions, picks against the spread | Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano discusses what he believes he will see from Jets QB Mike White heading into Indianapolis vs the Colts. Vacchiano isn't too confident White will be able to repeat his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals but thinks he will be able to keep it close and cover the 10-point spread. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.