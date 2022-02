Washington Post

In the largest opioid settlement for Native Americans, the country's three major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $665 million to the tribal communities devastated by the public health crisis that has killed them at a disproportionate rate compared with non-natives. More than six months after finalizing similar terms with states, counties and cities for $26 billion, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen reached a deal to pay $515 million over six years to the fede