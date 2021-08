Associated Press

Bill Belichick still isn’t saying whether Cam Newton or rookie Mac Jones will be his Week 1 starter at quarterback. Newton has looked much improved this preseason after a disjointed 2020 season in which he finished 7-8 as the starter in his first season taking over for Tom Brady following his departure to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton started each of New England’s three preseason games, but also missed five days of practice leading into Sunday’s exhibition finale after a “misunderstanding” of NFL COVID-19 protocols.