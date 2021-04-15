NFL Inks Nearly $1 Billion in Betting Deals With DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars

Eben Novy-Williams
·2 min read

The National Football League has named its first-ever U.S. sports betting partners—Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel.

Though financial specifics weren’t announced, a source familiar with the negotiations said they’re all five-year deals that will pay the league just shy of $1 billion if they run their course. The NFL has opt-outs it can choose to execute toward the end of the deals, the person said.

This is also just one part of the league’s sports betting plan. The NFL intends to sign more operator partnerships at a lower tier in the future, the person said.

The country’s most-watched sports league is also its most-wagered sports league, and until now the NFL has moved slower than its peers to directly embrace the growing sports betting industry. That appears to be changing, as Thursday’s announcement comes just two weeks after the league inked a long-term betting data partnership that included more than $400 million (at its current worth) in Genius Sports equity.

That Genius Sports deal and these deals are inextricably linked. All three of these operators have agreed to pay for the league’s official data feed (from Genius), and it’s a logical assumption that any other providers that sign on at the lower tier will as well. That’s an approach similar to that taken by the NBA and MLB. As the league looks to make adoption of official data feeds more prevalent, tying their use to commercial deals at the league level is an effective way of packaging the two.

The three groups will be able to use the NFL logo and team marks on their platforms, and will be able to integrate sport betting content on the league’s website and app. They’ll also gain access to some NFL footage and highlights.

The three partners are all logical choices. Caesars has been a casino partner of the NFL’s since January 2019, a deal that many thought would put it in the front seat for a future deal that included sports betting. FanDuel and DraftKings are the first and second most popular online sportsbooks in the country, and NFL owners Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones have invested in DraftKings through various entities.

One surprising omission: Fox Bet. In its official announcement on its media extension with the NFL last month, Fox Sports said Fox Bet would “receive authorized sportsbook operator status if, and when, the NFL approves official sportsbook operators for its officially licensed intellectual property.” Fox Bet and FanDuel are both part of Flutter Entertainment, and Fox Bet could be included in that next tier of NFL partners in the future.

The NFL does have sportsbook partners overseas, including BetCris in Latin America and Tabcorp in Australia.

More from Sportico.com

Recommended Stories

  • NFL's first-ever gaming deal to make Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel official sports betting partners

    League announces multiyear deal with Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel to enhance visibility of sports betting content on NFL-owned media.

  • NFL announces first sportsbook partnerships

    When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the media after the league announced its new broadcasting contracts last month, he said the league would “find ways we can engage fans through legalized sports betting” during the life of those deals. That continued a major shift in attitude for a league that had long worked to [more]

  • Yankees News: Aaron Boone says Brett Gardner starting over Clint Frazier means nothing

    Though Brett Gardner got another start in left, Yankees manager Aaron Boone says don't look too far into Clint Frazier's playing time.

  • DraftKings Named an Official Sports Betting Partner of the National Football League

    Extends Rights as Exclusive Official Daily Fantasy PartnerBOSTON, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and the National Football League (NFL or the League) announced today that DraftKings will become an Official Sports Betting Partner of the League and extend its current relationship as the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Partner. “The way fans consume sports years from now will look drastically different, and it will be due in part to forward-thinking collaborations like our expanded relationship with the NFL today as an Official Sports Betting Partner and the exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Partner,” said Jason Robins, CEO, chairman and co-founder, DraftKings. “We share the same vision as the NFL on fan engagement and believe this agreement will lead to new innovations that will ultimately enhance both the product on the field and on the screen.” As an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL, DraftKings will have the right to integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties including NFL.com and the NFL App. As part of the agreement, DraftKings will utilize the NFL’s official League data feed. DraftKings will also be able to enhance their fan experience with NFL highlights, footage and Next Gen States content. "We’re thrilled to renew our relationship with DraftKings as the NFL’s exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and expand it by adding them as an Official Sports Betting Partner," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. "For several years DraftKings has helped find new and different ways to engage NFL fans and we expect that to increase with the evolution of legalized sports betting." In addition to becoming an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL, DraftKings will renew its exclusive relationship as the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL, which provides DraftKings with exclusive rights to NFL marks to promote daily fantasy sports contests. DraftKings will continue to collaborate with the League on a variety of content and product offerings that fans can engage with on the DraftKings Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports apps. The deal also includes integrations across NFL Media properties including a continued prominent presence within the NFL RedZone channel. DraftKings is a Platinum Member of the National Council on Problem Gaming and is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and providing its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. In support of the NFL’s commitment to protect the integrity of the game and its fans, DraftKings will adhere to the NFL’s core integrity policies and will collaborate with the NFL on intelligence sharing, advocacy efforts and responsible gaming education. About DraftKingsDraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. DraftKings’ Media Contactmedia@draftkings.com@DraftKingsNews DraftKings’ Investor Contactinvestors@draftkings.com

  • After Leaving Las Vegas, Sands Wants to Set Up Shop in Texas

    Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) sold the last vestiges of its Las Vegas casino empire last month, supposedly to go all-in on the Asian gambling market. Despite president and CEO Rob Goldstein said he saw Vegas as still having "plenty of gas in the tank" for growth, the casino operator seems to be getting out of Dodge and hoping to expand in Texas and elsewhere. Sands is unveiling TV and radio ads in Texas today that argue the "billions of tourism and gambling dollars" that leave the state each year for casinos in neighboring Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma should remain in the state.

  • Bill Belichick addresses Robert Kraft's criticism of Patriots' draft history

    Robert Kraft hinted at a "different" NFL Draft process in New England, so what does that look like? Bill Belichick addressed the Patriots owner's comments Thursday.

  • Bernie Madoff dies at 82

    Diana Henriques, financial writer and NYT bestselling author of "The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust” joins Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the death of Bernie Madoff.

  • Mike Daniels reveals why he re-signed with Bengals — and it’s a good sign

    Cincinnati Bengals DL Mike Daniels has huge praise for head coach Zac Taylor.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

    Streaking middleweight Marvin Vettori topped the UFC Vegas 23 results on Saturday with a rout of Kevin Holland. Following the dominant victory, Vettori called for a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori dominates Kevin Holland for five rounds Marvin Vettori takes down Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23 The first round of the main event started with an ugly kick from Holland that delivered flush right into Vettori’s crotch area that would make any man cringe in perceptible pain. After that illegal foray, the first round was a mix between exchanges on the feet between the two middleweight contenders, along with clinch work that for the most part was dominated by the no. 6 ranked Vettori. Toward the end of the first, Vettori secured a takedown and maintained ground control until a beautiful transition from Holland to take the fight back to the feet. The second round was reminiscent of Holland’s fight with Derek Brunson just three weeks ago, with Vettori securing a takedown and maintaining control for roughly four and a half minutes. “The Italian Dream” succeeded with ground and pound strikes and his offensive ground work led to noticeable damage to Holland’s left eye, which eventually led to some significant swelling. Vettori again took Holland back to the ground in the third, maintaining dominant control. Vettori sank in an arm triangle choke, where it appeared to be the beginning of the end. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt maintained composure and refused to concede, which led to Vettori resorting to alternatives. Vettori then gained control of Holland’s back before going back to stand-up where the Italian grinded out his opponent with clinch control. Vettori and Holland briefly exchanged strikes in the beginning of the fourth round before Vettori went back to the well and secured yet another takedown, generating offense from dominant ground position for the majority of the round. Holland appeared to shake Vettori with strikes in the beginning of the fifth before the Italian went back to his successful formula that told the story of the majority of the fight, again dominating the round with ground control and frequent ground and pound offense. The fight went to decision with Vettori getting the unanimous decision nod with a 50-44 score from all three judges. Vettori set a middleweight record with 11 takedowns that capped off an incredibly dominant performance in the main event of UFC on ABC 2. After the fight, Vettori called for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision in 2018. UFC Vegas 23 results: Arnold Allen takes the nod over Sodiq Yusuff Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23 The co-main event started with a fast pace, with Yusuff sinking in a tight guillotine choke before Allen rolled to his back and ultimately escaped. Later in the round, Allen dropped Yusuff with a left jab, but was ultimately unable to capitalize. Yusuff made adjustments and came out in the second round with more composure. Rather than loading up with his punches in the beginning of the second, he picked his shots, electing to touch Allen with precision. Allen had highlights of his own in the second, partially connecting on Yusuff with a left high kick followed by a hard left hook that stung him, but the Nigerian featherweight was ultimately able to weather the storm. The third round was a story of stamina, with Yusuff appearing to have more in the gas tank. The two traded control of the clinch against the fence. All in all, the bout went to a decision in a strategic matchup with Yusuff outstriking Allen, despite more significant highlight moments from the featherweight Englishman. Ultimately, those highlight moments culminated in a unanimous decision victory for Arnold Allen. With his victory over the no. 11 ranked Yusuff, the no. 10 ranked featherweight gained his tenth straight victory (seventh straight in the UFC) while also retaining his undefeated record in the UFC. UFC Vegas 23 results: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 Julian Marquez stayed in the win column with a second-round modified rear-naked choke finish of “Smilin’” Sam Alvey. The first couple of minutes in the first round served as a feeling out process before the two middleweights began swinging. Momentum swayed both ways as Marquez wobbled Alvey and briefly dropped him before Alvey regained his wits, even coming back to noticeably hurt Marquez with strikes of his own. Once the second round started, however, Marquez successfully utilized feints and went on to connect with a beautiful combination punctuated by a right jab followed by a left hook that dropped the 50-fight veteran. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” subsequently sank in a rear-naked choke which put Alvey to sleep 2:07 into the second round. Less than two months after submitting Maki Pitolo in a comeback win at UFC 258, Marquez now has two victories inside of two months this year with plenty of time in 2021 to add more wins to his 9-2 record. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503 UFC Vegas 23 results: Mackenzie Dern snuffs out Nina Nunes Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) at UFC Vegas 23 No. 11 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern continued her tear through the UFC strawweight division by submitting no. 5 ranked Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Dern and Nunes started the fight by trading shots on the feet before Dern quickly got Nunes to the ground and maintained control. From there, Dern exercised patience and isolated Nunes’ left arm. After straightening her arm and securing an armbar, Nunes tapped 4:48 into the first round. With the victory over Nunes, Dern extended her win streak to four. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the BJJ ace will break into the top five of the strawweight division with this victory, as well. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757 Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader pummels Lyoto Machida UFC Vegas 23 Results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card Marvin Vettori def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)Arnold Allen def Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Julian Marquez def Sam Alvey by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07, R2Mackenzie Dern def Nina Nunes* by submission (armbar) at 4:48, R1 – *Formerly Nina AnsaroffDaniel Rodriguez def Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims Joe Solecki def Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Mateusz Gamrot def Scott Holtzman by KO (punches) at 1:22, R2Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont -- Canceled after Dumont missed weightJohn Makdessi def Ignacio Bahamondes by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)Jarjis Danho def Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 3:02, R1Jack Shore def Hunter Azure by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)Luis Saldana def Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Da Un Jung def William Knight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim Impa Kasanganay def Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:26, R2 UFC Vegas 23 video coverage on YouTube

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Return to Richmond: Camping World Truck Series ready for short-track showdown

    For all but a small handful of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regulars, competition at this week‘s Richmond Raceway is a new skillset. Among the regular-season championship contenders, only Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter have multiple previous starts at the 0.75-mile track, which is hosting the ToyotaCare 250 Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN […]

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • Miles Bridges posterizes Clint Capela with ferocious dunk of the year finalist

    Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.

  • Luka Doncic hits buzzer-beating, 3-point floater to stun Grizzlies

    Luka Doncic makes absolutely no sense.

  • NHL roundup: Flames topple Leafs in OT

    Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for Calgary.

  • Buffalo Bills OL Trey Adams, 24, retires

    Buffalo Bills OL Trey Adams retires from the NFL.

  • Brett Favre's bleating about politics in sports is rank with privilege, ignorance and hypocrisy

    Comments Favre made during a recent podcast hit the news cycle Thursday, and they're as lazy and easily dismantled as can be.

  • Washington Football Team polls fans with new list of potential nicknames

    Will any of the latest proposed names stick?