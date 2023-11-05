NFL injury tracker Week 9: Matthew Stafford questionable; Deshaun Watson to start, Kyler Murray still out

Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb and will likely be a game-time decision. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

There were a pair of notable injuries during the game. Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old spent Thursday night in the hospital due to precaution and was discharged on Friday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While he won't return this year, he is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks had to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.

Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.

On the other side, the Cardinals are going with rookie QB Clayton Tune as Kyler Murray is not yet ready to return from his torn ACL last year.

In other quarterback news, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and is questionable for vs. the Green Bay Packers as he deals with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. It will likely come down to a game-time decision.

“It's one of those deals that you give him up until right before the game," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "You use all the time necessary for a player like him.”

Here is the rest of the Week 9 injury report.

DOLPHINS

CHIEFS

LB Willie Gay Jr. (back): questionable

WR Richie James (knee): questionable

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): out

RAMS

CB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable

DT Larrell Murchison (knee): questionable

WR Puka Nacua (knee): questionable

QB Matthew Stafford (thumb): questionable

T Rob Havenstein (calf): questionable

TE Hunter Long (hamstring): out

PACKERS

LB Quay Walker (groin): questionable

S Rudy Ford (calf): questionable

CARDINALS

BROWNS

T Dawand Jones (shoulder): questionable

WR David Bell (knee): out

CB Greg Newsome (groin): out

DE Alex Wright (knee): out

BUCCANEERS

TEXANS

BEARS

SAINTS

RB Keandre Miller (illness); questionable

DT Malcolm Roach (illness): questionable

LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring): out

SEAHAWKS

RAVENS

S Marcus Williams (hamstring): questionable

DB Daryl Worley (shoulder): questionable

CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness): questionable

T Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful

COMMANDERS

PATRIOTS

DT Christian Barnmore (knee): questionable

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): questionable

TE Pharaoah Brown (back): questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

T Vederian Lowe (ankle): questionable

WR Tyquan Thornton (foot): questionable

LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): questionable

DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable

DT Davon Godchaux (illness): questionable

T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): questionable

T Calvin Anderson (illness): out

WR DeVante Parker (concussion): out

VIKINGS

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring): questionable

OT Christian Darrasaw (groin): questionable

OG Chris Reed (foot): out

DE Dean Lowry (groin): out

FALCONS

FB Keith Smith (concussion): out

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring): out

WR Drake London (groin): out

COLTS

T Blake Freeland (back): questionable

WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable

S Rodney Thomas (knee): questionable

T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out

CB Julius Brents (quad): out

LB Zaire Franklin (knee): out

PANTHERS

S Vonn Bell (quad): doubtful

CB Donte Jackson (quad): questionable

WR DJ Chark (elbow): questionable

LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): out

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out

COWBOYS

T Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee): questionable

T Tyron Smith (neck): questionable

EAGLES

G Cam Jurgens (foot): out

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion): out

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out

RB Boston Scott (personal): out

GIANTS

T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): questionable

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): out

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): out

K Graham Gano (knee): out

RAIDERS

LB Robert Spillane (hand): questionable

FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): out

LB Luke Masterson (concussion): out

T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): out

LB Divine Deableo (ankle): out

BILLS

LB A.J. Klein (back): out

LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): out

BENGALS

G Max Scharping (knee): questionable

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): questionable

RB Joe Mixon (chest): questionable

DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): out

CHARGERS

DT Morgan Fox (oblique): questionable

LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): questionable

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): questionable

WR Jalen Guyton (knee): questionable

DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): questionable

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (illness): questionable

WR Josh Palmer (knee): out

JETS