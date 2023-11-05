Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 9: Matthew Stafford questionable; Deshaun Watson to start, Kyler Murray still out

Sean Leahy
Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb and will likely be a game-time decision. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

There were a pair of notable injuries during the game. Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old spent Thursday night in the hospital due to precaution and was discharged on Friday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While he won't return this year, he is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks had to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.

Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.

On the other side, the Cardinals are going with rookie QB Clayton Tune as Kyler Murray is not yet ready to return from his torn ACL last year.

In other quarterback news, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and is questionable for vs. the Green Bay Packers as he deals with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. It will likely come down to a game-time decision.

“It's one of those deals that you give him up until right before the game," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "You use all the time necessary for a player like him.”

Here is the rest of the Week 9 injury report.

DOLPHINS

CHIEFS

  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (back): questionable

  • WR Richie James (knee): questionable

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): out

RAMS

PACKERS

CARDINALS

BROWNS

  • T Dawand Jones (shoulder): questionable

  • WR David Bell (knee): out

  • CB Greg Newsome (groin): out

  • DE Alex Wright (knee): out

BUCCANEERS

TEXANS

BEARS

SAINTS

  • RB Keandre Miller (illness); questionable

  • DT Malcolm Roach (illness): questionable

  • LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring): out

SEAHAWKS

RAVENS

  • S Marcus Williams (hamstring): questionable

  • DB Daryl Worley (shoulder): questionable

  • CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness): questionable

  • T Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful

COMMANDERS

PATRIOTS

  • DT Christian Barnmore (knee): questionable

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): questionable

  • TE Pharaoah Brown (back): questionable

  • CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

  • T Vederian Lowe (ankle): questionable

  • WR Tyquan Thornton (foot): questionable

  • LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): questionable

  • DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable

  • DT Davon Godchaux (illness): questionable

  • T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): questionable

  • T Calvin Anderson (illness): out

  • WR DeVante Parker (concussion): out

VIKINGS

FALCONS

COLTS

  • T Blake Freeland (back): questionable

  • WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable

  • S Rodney Thomas (knee): questionable

  • T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out

  • CB Julius Brents (quad): out

  • LB Zaire Franklin (knee): out

PANTHERS

  • S Vonn Bell (quad): doubtful

  • CB Donte Jackson (quad): questionable

  • WR DJ Chark (elbow): questionable

  • LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): out

  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out

COWBOYS

EAGLES

GIANTS

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

  • RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable

  • T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): questionable

  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring): out

  • QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): out

  • K Graham Gano (knee): out

RAIDERS

BILLS

BENGALS

  • G Max Scharping (knee): questionable

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): questionable

  • RB Joe Mixon (chest): questionable

  • DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): out

CHARGERS

  • DT Morgan Fox (oblique): questionable

  • LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): questionable

  • LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Jalen Guyton (knee): questionable

  • DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): questionable

  • DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (illness): questionable

  • WR Josh Palmer (knee): out

JETS

  • WR Allen Lazard (knee): questionable

  • S Adrian Amos (ankle): questionable

  • LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out

  • OL Duane Brown (hip): out