NFL injury tracker Week 9: Matthew Stafford questionable; Deshaun Watson to start, Kyler Murray still out
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.
There were a pair of notable injuries during the game. Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old spent Thursday night in the hospital due to precaution and was discharged on Friday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While he won't return this year, he is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.
Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks had to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.
Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.
On the other side, the Cardinals are going with rookie QB Clayton Tune as Kyler Murray is not yet ready to return from his torn ACL last year.
In other quarterback news, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and is questionable for vs. the Green Bay Packers as he deals with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. It will likely come down to a game-time decision.
“It's one of those deals that you give him up until right before the game," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "You use all the time necessary for a player like him.”
Here is the rest of the Week 9 injury report.
DOLPHINS
T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable
WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring): questionable
CB Justin Bethel (foot): questionable
CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable
CB Nik Needham (Achilles): questionable
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): questionable
C Connor Williams (groin): questionable
G Robert Hunt (hamstring): out
WR River Cracraft (shoulder): out
S Brandon Jones (concussion): out
CHIEFS
LB Willie Gay Jr. (back): questionable
WR Richie James (knee): questionable
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): out
RAMS
CB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable
DT Larrell Murchison (knee): questionable
WR Puka Nacua (knee): questionable
QB Matthew Stafford (thumb): questionable
T Rob Havenstein (calf): questionable
TE Hunter Long (hamstring): out
PACKERS
LB Quay Walker (groin): questionable
S Rudy Ford (calf): questionable
CARDINALS
LB Krys Barnes (hamstring): questionable
WR Greg Dortch (ankle): questionable
DT Kevin Strong (shoulder): questionable
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): questionable
QB Kyler Murray (knee): out
C Trystan Colon (calf): out
RB Emari Demercado (toe): out
BROWNS
T Dawand Jones (shoulder): questionable
WR David Bell (knee): out
CB Greg Newsome (groin): out
DE Alex Wright (knee): out
BUCCANEERS
NT Vita Vea (groin): questionable
S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle): questionable
S Christian Izien (illness): questionable
G Matt Feiler (knee): out
DE Logan Hall (groin): out
TEXANS
DT Sheldon Rankins (knee): questionable
WR Robert Woods (foot): out
TE Brevin Jordan (foot): out
RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): out
BEARS
T Braxton Jones (neck): questionable
QB Justin Fields (thumbs): doubtful
S Jaquan Brisker (concussion): out
G Nate Davis (ankle): out
LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee): out
CB Terell Smith (illness): out
SAINTS
RB Keandre Miller (illness); questionable
DT Malcolm Roach (illness): questionable
LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring): out
SEAHAWKS
NT Austin Faoliu (knee): questionable
G Phil Haynes (calf): questionable
G Anthony Bradford (ankle): questionable
RB Kenny McIntosh (knee): questionable
RAVENS
S Marcus Williams (hamstring): questionable
DB Daryl Worley (shoulder): questionable
CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness): questionable
T Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful
COMMANDERS
S Percy Butler (calf): questionable
TE Logan Thomas (heel): questionable
C Ricky Stromberg (knee): out
WR Curtis Samuel (toe): out
PATRIOTS
DT Christian Barnmore (knee): questionable
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): questionable
TE Pharaoah Brown (back): questionable
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable
T Vederian Lowe (ankle): questionable
WR Tyquan Thornton (foot): questionable
LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): questionable
DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable
DT Davon Godchaux (illness): questionable
T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): questionable
T Calvin Anderson (illness): out
WR DeVante Parker (concussion): out
VIKINGS
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable
WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring): questionable
OT Christian Darrasaw (groin): questionable
OG Chris Reed (foot): out
DE Dean Lowry (groin): out
FALCONS
FB Keith Smith (concussion): out
S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring): out
WR Drake London (groin): out
COLTS
T Blake Freeland (back): questionable
WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable
S Rodney Thomas (knee): questionable
T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out
CB Julius Brents (quad): out
LB Zaire Franklin (knee): out
PANTHERS
S Vonn Bell (quad): doubtful
CB Donte Jackson (quad): questionable
WR DJ Chark (elbow): questionable
LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): out
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out
COWBOYS
T Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee): questionable
T Tyron Smith (neck): questionable
EAGLES
G Cam Jurgens (foot): out
TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion): out
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out
RB Boston Scott (personal): out
GIANTS
T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable
RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable
T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): questionable
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): out
QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): out
K Graham Gano (knee): out
RAIDERS
LB Robert Spillane (hand): questionable
FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): out
LB Luke Masterson (concussion): out
T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): out
LB Divine Deableo (ankle): out
BILLS
LB A.J. Klein (back): out
LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): out
BENGALS
G Max Scharping (knee): questionable
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): questionable
RB Joe Mixon (chest): questionable
DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): out
CHARGERS
DT Morgan Fox (oblique): questionable
LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): questionable
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): questionable
WR Jalen Guyton (knee): questionable
DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): questionable
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (illness): questionable
WR Josh Palmer (knee): out
JETS
WR Allen Lazard (knee): questionable
S Adrian Amos (ankle): questionable
LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out
OL Duane Brown (hip): out