NFL injury tracker Week 9: Matthew Stafford dealing with sprained thumb; Deshaun Watson to start vs. Cardinals
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.
There were a pair of notable injuries during the game with Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffering what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a "serious" knee injury and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks needing to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.
Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.
In other quarterback news, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and is questionable for vs. the Green Bay Packers as he deals with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. It will likely come down to a game-time decision.
“It's one of those deals that you give him up until right before the game," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "You use all the time necessary for a player like him.”
DOLPHINS
T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable
WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring): questionable
CB Justin Bethel (foot): questionable
WR River Cracraft (shoulder): questionable
CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable
CB Nik Needham (Achilles): questionable
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): questionable
C Connor Williams (groin): questionable
G Robert Hunt (hamstring): out
S Brandon Jones (concussion): out
CHIEFS
LB Willie Gay Jr. (back): questionable
WR Richie James (knee): questionable
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): out
RAMS
CB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable
DT Larrell Murchison (knee): questionable
WR Puka Nacua (knee): questionable
QB Matthew Stafford (thumb): questionable
T Rob Havenstein (calf): questionable
LB Ernest Jones (knee): out
PACKERS
LB Quay Walker (groin): questionable
S Rudy Ford (calf): questionable
CARDINALS
LB Krys Barnes (hamstring): limited
WR Greg Dortch (ankle): limited
DT Kevin Strong (shoulder): limited
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): did not practice
C Trystan Colon (calf): did not practice
RB Emari Demercado (toe): did not practice
BROWNS
S Grant Delpit (ankle/shoulder): limited
RB Jerome Ford (ankle): limited
CB Mike Ford (glute): limited
T Dawand Jones (shoulder): limited
TE David Njoku (ankle): limited
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): limited
T Jedrick Willis (foot): limited
CB Greg Newsome (groin): did not practice
DE Alex Wright (knee): did not practice
BUCCANEERS
TE Ko Kleft (ankle): limited
S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle): limited
G Matt Feiler (knee): did not practice
DE Logan Hall (groin): did not practice
TEXANS
DT Sheldon Rankins (knee): limited
T Laremy Tunsil (knee): limited
WR Robert Woods (foot): did not practice
TE Brevin Jordan (foot): did not practice
RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): did not practice
BEARS
T Braxton Jones (neck): questionable
QB Justin Fields (thumbs): doubtful
S Jaquan Brisker (concussion): out
G Nate Davis (ankle): out
LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee): out
CB Terell Smith (illness): out
SAINTS
LB Demario Davis (knee): limited
QB Taysom Hill (hip): limited
T James Hurst (ankle): limited
DT Malcolm Roach (illness): did not practice
LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring): did not practice
SEAHAWKS
WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): limited
LB Boye Mafe (shoulder): limited
G Anthony Bradford (ankle): did not practice
G Damien Lewis (ankle): did not practice
WR DK Metcalf (hip): did not practice
RAVENS
S Marcus Williams (hamstring): limited
G Ben Cleveland (illness): did not practice
T Morgan Moses (shoulder): did not practice
CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness): did not practice
COMMANDERS
S Percy Butler (calf): questionable
TE Logan Thomas (heel): questionable
C Ricky Stromberg (knee): out
WR Curtis Samuel (toe): out
PATRIOTS
DT Christian Barnmore (knee): limited
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited
TE Pharaoah Brown (back): limited
CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited
T Vederian Lowe (ankle): limited
LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): limited
DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited
WR DeVante Parker (concussion): did not practice
DT Davon Godchaux (illness): did not practice
T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): did not practice
T Calvin Anderson (illness): did not practice
VIKINGS
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable
WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring): questionable
DE Dean Lowry (groin): out
FALCONS
FB Keith Smith (concussion): out
S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring): out
WR Drake London (groin): out
COLTS
T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out
CB Julius Brents (quad): out
LB Zaire Franklin (knee): questionable
T Blake Freeland (back): questionable
WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable
S Rodney Thomas (knee): questionable
PANTHERS
S Vonn Bell (quad): doubtful
CB Donte Jackson (quad): questionable
WR DJ Chark (elbow): questionable
LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): out
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out
COWBOYS
T Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee): limited
T Tyron Smith (neck): did not practice
EAGLES
DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited
G Cam Jurgens (foot): limited
TE Jack Stoll (ankle): limited
DT Milton Williams (shoulder): limited
TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion): did not practice
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice
GIANTS
T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable
RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable
T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): questionable
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): out
QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): out
K Graham Gano (knee): out
RAIDERS
K Daniel Carlson (groin): limited
DE Maxx Crosby (knee/ankle): limited
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited
LB Robert Spillane (hand): limited
RB Brandon Bolden (knee): limited
FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): did not practice
LB Luke Masterson (concussion): did not practice
T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): did not practice
LB Divine Deableo (ankle): did not practice
BILLS
LB A.J. Klein (back): out
LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): out
BENGALS
G Max Scharping (knee): questionable
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): questionable
RB Joe Mixon (chest): questionable
DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): out
CHARGERS
DT Morgan Fox (oblique): limited
LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): limited
WR Josh Palmer (knee): did not practice
JETS
T Mekhi Becton (knee): limited
WR Xavier Gipson (ankle): limited
C Joe Tippmann (quad): limited
G Laken Tomlinson (hamstring): limited