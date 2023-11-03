NFL injury tracker Week 9: Matthew Stafford dealing with sprained thumb; Deshaun Watson to start vs. Cardinals

Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb and will likely be a game-time decision. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

There were a pair of notable injuries during the game with Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffering what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a "serious" knee injury and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks needing to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.

Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.

In other quarterback news, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and is questionable for vs. the Green Bay Packers as he deals with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. It will likely come down to a game-time decision.

“It's one of those deals that you give him up until right before the game," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "You use all the time necessary for a player like him.”

DOLPHINS

CHIEFS

LB Willie Gay Jr. (back): questionable

WR Richie James (knee): questionable

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): out

RAMS

CB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable

DT Larrell Murchison (knee): questionable

WR Puka Nacua (knee): questionable

QB Matthew Stafford (thumb): questionable

T Rob Havenstein (calf): questionable

LB Ernest Jones (knee): out

PACKERS

LB Quay Walker (groin): questionable

S Rudy Ford (calf): questionable

CARDINALS

BROWNS

S Grant Delpit (ankle/shoulder): limited

RB Jerome Ford (ankle): limited

CB Mike Ford (glute): limited

T Dawand Jones (shoulder): limited

TE David Njoku (ankle): limited

LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): limited

T Jedrick Willis (foot): limited

CB Greg Newsome (groin): did not practice

DE Alex Wright (knee): did not practice

BUCCANEERS

TE Ko Kleft (ankle): limited

S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle): limited

G Matt Feiler (knee): did not practice

DE Logan Hall (groin): did not practice

TEXANS

BEARS

SAINTS

LB Demario Davis (knee): limited

QB Taysom Hill (hip): limited

T James Hurst (ankle): limited

DT Malcolm Roach (illness): did not practice

LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring): did not practice

SEAHAWKS

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): limited

LB Boye Mafe (shoulder): limited

G Anthony Bradford (ankle): did not practice

G Damien Lewis (ankle): did not practice

WR DK Metcalf (hip): did not practice

RAVENS

S Marcus Williams (hamstring): limited

G Ben Cleveland (illness): did not practice

T Morgan Moses (shoulder): did not practice

CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness): did not practice

COMMANDERS

PATRIOTS

VIKINGS

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring): questionable

DE Dean Lowry (groin): out

FALCONS

FB Keith Smith (concussion): out

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring): out

WR Drake London (groin): out

COLTS

T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out

CB Julius Brents (quad): out

LB Zaire Franklin (knee): questionable

T Blake Freeland (back): questionable

WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable

S Rodney Thomas (knee): questionable

PANTHERS

S Vonn Bell (quad): doubtful

CB Donte Jackson (quad): questionable

WR DJ Chark (elbow): questionable

LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): out

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out

COWBOYS

T Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee): limited

T Tyron Smith (neck): did not practice

EAGLES

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited

G Cam Jurgens (foot): limited

TE Jack Stoll (ankle): limited

DT Milton Williams (shoulder): limited

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion): did not practice

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice

GIANTS

T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): questionable

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): out

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): out

K Graham Gano (knee): out

RAIDERS

K Daniel Carlson (groin): limited

DE Maxx Crosby (knee/ankle): limited

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited

LB Robert Spillane (hand): limited

RB Brandon Bolden (knee): limited

FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): did not practice

LB Luke Masterson (concussion): did not practice

T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): did not practice

LB Divine Deableo (ankle): did not practice

BILLS

LB A.J. Klein (back): out

LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): out

BENGALS

G Max Scharping (knee): questionable

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): questionable

RB Joe Mixon (chest): questionable

DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): out

CHARGERS

DT Morgan Fox (oblique): limited

LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): limited

WR Josh Palmer (knee): did not practice

JETS