NFL injury tracker Week 9: Matthew Stafford dealing with sprained thumb; Deshaun Watson to start vs. Cardinals

Sean Leahy
·5 min read
Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb and will likely be a game-time decision. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

There were a pair of notable injuries during the game with Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffering what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a "serious" knee injury and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks needing to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.

Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.

In other quarterback news, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and is questionable for vs. the Green Bay Packers as he deals with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. It will likely come down to a game-time decision.

“It's one of those deals that you give him up until right before the game," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "You use all the time necessary for a player like him.”

DOLPHINS

CHIEFS

  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (back): questionable

  • WR Richie James (knee): questionable

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): out

RAMS

  • CB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable

  • DT Larrell Murchison (knee): questionable

  • WR Puka Nacua (knee): questionable

  • QB Matthew Stafford (thumb): questionable

  • T Rob Havenstein (calf): questionable

  • LB Ernest Jones (knee): out

PACKERS

CARDINALS

BROWNS

  • S Grant Delpit (ankle/shoulder): limited

  • RB Jerome Ford (ankle): limited

  • CB Mike Ford (glute): limited

  • T Dawand Jones (shoulder): limited

  • TE David Njoku (ankle): limited

  • LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): limited

  • T Jedrick Willis (foot): limited

  • CB Greg Newsome (groin): did not practice

  • DE Alex Wright (knee): did not practice

BUCCANEERS

TEXANS

BEARS

SAINTS

SEAHAWKS

  • WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): limited

  • LB Boye Mafe (shoulder): limited

  • G Anthony Bradford (ankle): did not practice

  • G Damien Lewis (ankle): did not practice

  • WR DK Metcalf (hip): did not practice

RAVENS

COMMANDERS

PATRIOTS

  • DT Christian Barnmore (knee): limited

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited

  • TE Pharaoah Brown (back): limited

  • CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited

  • CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

  • T Vederian Lowe (ankle): limited

  • LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): limited

  • DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited

  • WR DeVante Parker (concussion): did not practice

  • DT Davon Godchaux (illness): did not practice

  • T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): did not practice

  • T Calvin Anderson (illness): did not practice

VIKINGS

FALCONS

COLTS

  • T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out

  • CB Julius Brents (quad): out

  • LB Zaire Franklin (knee): questionable

  • T Blake Freeland (back): questionable

  • WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable

  • S Rodney Thomas (knee): questionable

PANTHERS

  • S Vonn Bell (quad): doubtful

  • CB Donte Jackson (quad): questionable

  • WR DJ Chark (elbow): questionable

  • LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): out

  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out

COWBOYS

  • T Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee): limited

  • T Tyron Smith (neck): did not practice

EAGLES

  • DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited

  • G Cam Jurgens (foot): limited

  • TE Jack Stoll (ankle): limited

  • DT Milton Williams (shoulder): limited

  • TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion): did not practice

  • CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice

GIANTS

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

  • RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable

  • T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): questionable

  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring): out

  • QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): out

  • K Graham Gano (knee): out

RAIDERS

  • K Daniel Carlson (groin): limited

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee/ankle): limited

  • CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited

  • LB Robert Spillane (hand): limited

  • RB Brandon Bolden (knee): limited

  • FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): did not practice

  • LB Luke Masterson (concussion): did not practice

  • T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): did not practice

  • LB Divine Deableo (ankle): did not practice

BILLS

  • LB A.J. Klein (back): out

  • LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): out

BENGALS

  • G Max Scharping (knee): questionable

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): questionable

  • RB Joe Mixon (chest): questionable

  • DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): out

CHARGERS

  • DT Morgan Fox (oblique): limited

  • LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): limited

  • WR Josh Palmer (knee): did not practice

JETS

  • T Mekhi Becton (knee): limited

  • WR Xavier Gipson (ankle): limited

  • C Joe Tippmann (quad): limited

  • G Laken Tomlinson (hamstring): limited