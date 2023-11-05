NFL injury tracker Week 9: Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford will sit, Deshaun Watson makes his return
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.
There were a pair of notable injuries during the game. Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old spent Thursday night in the hospital due to precaution and was discharged on Friday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While he won't return this year, he is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.
Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks had to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.
Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.
On the other side, the Cardinals are going with rookie QB Clayton Tune as Kyler Murray is not yet ready to return from his torn ACL last year.
Here is the rest of the Week 9 injury report.
DOLPHINS
S Brandon Jones
OL Robert Hunt
CHIEFS
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
DE BJ Thompson
OL Mike Caliendo
DT Neil Farrell
DE Malik Herring
RAMS
QB Matthew Stafford
RB Myles Gaskin
LB Ernest Jones
OL Zach Thomas
PACKERS
LB Quay Walker
S Rudy Ford
LB Brenton Cox Jr.
WR Samori Toure
CARDINALS
CB Kei'Trel Clark
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)
RB Emari Demercado (toe)
LB Jesse Luketa
G Trystan Colon (calf)
BROWNS
CB Greg Newsome II
WR David Bell
DT Siaki Ika
T Leroy Watson
DE Alex Wright
BUCCANEERS
G Matt Feiler
DL Logan Hall
RB Sean Tucker
OLB Markees Watts
TE David Wells
QB John Wolford
TEXANS
QB Case Keenum
RB Dameon Pierce
WR Robert Woods
BEARS
DL Dominque Robinson
QB Justin Fields
CB Terell Smith
SAINTS
TE Jimmy Graham
QB Jake Haener
DE Kyle Phillips
LB Ty Summers
SEAHAWKS
LB Devin Bush
CB Kyu Blu Kelly
G Anthony Bradford
T Raiqwon O'Neal
DE Myles Adams
RAVENS
T Morgan Moses
FS Marcus Williams
CB Rock Ya-Sin
G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
QB Josh Johnson
COMMANDERS
T Alex Akingbulu
C Nolan Laufenberg
TE Curtis Hodges
PATRIOTS
WR DeVante Parker
CB Alex Austin
DE Sam Roberts
WR Kayshon Boutte
QB Will Grier
VIKINGS
S Lewis Cine
RB Kene Nwangwu
LB Brian Asamoah II
TE Nick Muse
WR Jalen Nailor
DL Dean Lowry
FALCONS
WR Drake London
S DeMarcco Hellams
FB Keith Smith
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Travis Bell
DL Joe Gaziano
COLTS
T Blake Freeland (back): questionable
WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable
S Rodney Thomas (knee): questionable
T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out
CB Julius Brents (quad): out
LB Zaire Franklin (knee): out
PANTHERS
S Vonn Bell (quad): doubtful
CB Donte Jackson (quad): questionable
WR DJ Chark (elbow): questionable
LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): out
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out
COWBOYS
T Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee): questionable
T Tyron Smith (neck): questionable
EAGLES
G Cam Jurgens (foot): out
TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion): out
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out
RB Boston Scott (personal): out
GIANTS
T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable
RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable
T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): questionable
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): out
QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): out
K Graham Gano (knee): out
RAIDERS
LB Robert Spillane (hand): questionable
FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): out
LB Luke Masterson (concussion): out
T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): out
LB Divine Deableo (ankle): out
BILLS
LB A.J. Klein (back): out
LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): out
BENGALS
G Max Scharping (knee): questionable
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): questionable
RB Joe Mixon (chest): questionable
DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): out
CHARGERS
DT Morgan Fox (oblique): questionable
LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): questionable
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): questionable
WR Jalen Guyton (knee): questionable
DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): questionable
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (illness): questionable
WR Josh Palmer (knee): out
JETS
WR Allen Lazard (knee): questionable
S Adrian Amos (ankle): questionable
LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out
OL Duane Brown (hip): out