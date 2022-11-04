NFL injury tracker Week 9: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor out again with ankle injury

After the Philadelphia Eagles picked up their eighth-straight win on Thursday night, which set a franchise record for their best start in team history, Week 9 of the NFL season is officially here.

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor out again for Colts

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor won’t play on Sunday against the New England Patriots due to a lingering ankle injury.

It will mark the third game Taylor has missed after he sustained the injury in Week 4. He returned to the field last week in their 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, and had 76 yards on 16 carries, but Taylor hasn’t practiced all week.

That likely leaves the Colts to utilize Deon Jackson and running back Zack Moss, who they just acquired in a trade from the Buffalo Bills.

The Colts also officially ruled out cornerback Tony Brown, who has a hamstring injury, and linebacker Grant Stuard, who has a pec injury. Quarterback Matt Ryan, who has a shoulder injury and was replaced by Sam Ehlinger, is also officially out.

Titans QB a game-time decision

The Tennessee Titans aren’t sure who will start at quarterback on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Starter Ryan Tannehill missed last week’s win over the Houston Texans with an ankle injury, and he’s been limited in practice all week. He is still considered day-to-day.

If he can’t go, the Titans will tab rookie Malik Willis for a second straight week. He went just 6-of-10 for 55 yards with an interception against Houston. Thankfully, running back Derrick Henry had 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Henry didn’t practice Thursday with a foot injury, though he insisted he was fine.

Keenan Allen out for Chargers

Keenan Allen is out again for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers officially ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Falcons due to his lingering hamstring injury. Allen didn't practice much this week coming off their bye week last week. On Thursday, though, he said he felt "worse" than before the break — which isn't a good sign.

It's unclear when he'll be able to return.

The Chargers have also ruled out fellow receiver Mike Williams with an ankle sprain. It's unclear if Joshua Palmer will play due to a concussion. Tight end Donald Perham was ruled out, too, with a hamstring injury of his own.

Chuba Hubbard out again for Panthers

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was ruled out for a second straight game on Friday due to an ankle injury.

Hubbard first went down with an ankle injury late against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, and he missed last week’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Hubbard had 63 rushing yards and a touchdown in their 21-3 rout over the Bucs.

The Panthers also ruled out safety Juston Burris, with a concussion, and wide receiver Rashard Higgins, with an illness, for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Corey Davis out for Jets

Coming off a brutal showing, Zach Wilson will be without a top target on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets ruled out receiver Corey Davis for Sunday's contest with a knee injury, marking his second straight missed game. Davis has 351 yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches so far this season.

Instead, Denzel Mims will replace Davis with rookie Garrett Wilson. Elijah Moore, who requested a trade after complaining about his usage, only played 10 snaps last week.

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell out vs. Chargers

A.J. Terrell will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring injury, the team confirmed.

Terrell, who missed last week’s game with the injury too, hasn’t practiced all week. Guard Elijah Wilkinson was ruled out of Sunday’s game, too, with a knee injury. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is still to be determined for the contest. He returned to practice this week after spending time on injured reserve.

Bengals CB Mike Hilton out vs. Panthers

Mike Hilton won’t play against the Carolina Panthers this week due to a finger injury, the team said Friday. Hilton hasn’t missed a game yet for the Bengals since he landed there before the start of last season.

Fellow cornerback Tre Flowers is questionable for the game with a hamstring injury, too. If both of them are out, the Cincinnati secondary could be in trouble.

It's unclear if Allen Lazard will play on Sunday against the Lions with his shoulder injury. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Allen Lazard a game-time decision for Packers

Allen Lazard’s status is up in the air for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Lazard missed last week’s game against Buffalo due to a shoulder injury, and he’s been limited in practice all week. He has a team-high 340 receiving yards on 26 catches so far this season for the Packers, who have now lost four straight.

Packers lineman David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins returned to practice on Friday, which could provide a much-needed boost for Aaron Rodgers. Their status for Sunday is still in question.

J.D. McKissic, Chase Young out for Washington

The Washington Commanders officially ruled out both running back J.D. McKissic and defensive end Chase Young for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Young returned to practice this week for the first time since he tore his ACL last November. While he’s had a “very good week,” he’s not ready to make his season debut just yet.

McKissic hasn’t practiced all week, and was officially ruled out with a neck injury. That leaves Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson to lead their rushing attack. It’s unclear how long McKissic will be out, and he’s planning to see a specialist.

The team also ruled out wide receiver Jahan Dotson and linebackers Cole Holcomb and David Mayo.