NFL injury tracker Week 8: Jimmy Garoppolo to start, Kyler Murray closer to return; Daniel Jones, Deebo Samuel out

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on "Thursday Night Football." The Bills were without tight end Dawson Knox, who was placed on injured reserve following wrist surgery. His replacement, rookie Dalton Kincaid, filled in nicely with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

In other Week 8 injury news, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. The 31-year-old has been out since Week 6 due to his back. He sustained the injury in a win over the New England Patriots and reportedly left the stadium in an ambulance. Now, he is "good to go," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Saturday.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 injury list:

Raiders, Lions

Both teams have players listed on their injury reports, but none with specified game status.

Cardinals

Kyler Murray was removed from the Arizona Cardinals' injury report this week after suffering a torn ACL last December. The news doesn't mean Murray will start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but it does signify that he is closer to returning.

49ers

QB Brock Purdy (concussion): questionable

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): out

T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable

Giants

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday that quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game and it will be Tyrod Taylor facing the New York Jets. Jones had been listed as questionable all week.

Daboll said the team will see how Jones feels next week before deciding on his availability for Week 9.

CB Adoree' Jackson (neck): questionable

T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): questionable

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee): questionable

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): questionable

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): doubtful

RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): out

QB Daniel Jones (neck): out

Jets

On the other side of the field at MetLife Stadium the Jets will have cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed back after both were in concussion protocol. Gardner and Reed missed last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Reed also sat out their Week 4 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

CB Michael Carter II (hamstring): questionable

WR Randall Cobb (shoulder): questionable

C Joe Tippmann (quad): out

Browns

P.J Walker will get the start again for the Cleveland Browns' game against the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

"I just feel like with what happened in the game, landing on his shoulder, there's residual swelling that's affecting his throwing," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think it's the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on his rehab."

RB Jerome Ford (ankle): questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin (back): questionable

LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): questionable

QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder): out

Saints

Colts

TE Kylen Granson (concussion): out

CB JuJu Brents (quad): out

T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out

Patriots

Dolphins

WR River Cracraft (shoulder): questionable

WR Tyreek Hill (hip): not specified

S Jevon Holland (concussion): questionable

CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable

FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle): questionable

CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): questionable

WR Jaylen Waddle (back): unspecified

C Connor Williams (groin): questionable

CB Cam Smith (foot): questionable

DB Nik Needham (Achilles): questionable

Eagles

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): questionable

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out

Commanders

Vikings

TE T.J. Hockenson (foot): unspecified

G Ezra Cleveland (foot): questionable

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring): questionable

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): out

Packers

LB DeVondre Campbell (ankle): questionable

C Josh Myers (ankle): questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable

TE Luke Musgrave (ankle): questionable

Texans

Panthers

LB Brian Burns (elbow): questionable

S Xavier Woods (hamstring): questionable

S Vonn Bell (quad): out

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out

Rams

T Rob Havenstein (calf): questionable

LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable

TE Hunter Long (hamstring): out

WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): questionable

Cowboys

T Tyron Smith (neck/hamstring): questionable

Falcons

LB Tae Davis (concussion): out

LB Bud Dupree (groin): questionable

Titans

CB Roger McCreary (hamstring): out

QB Ryan Tannenhill (ankle): out

Jaguars

Steelers

LB T.J. Watt (heel): limited

CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf): questionable

CB Levi Wallace (foot): questionable

Seahawks

S Jamal Adams (knee): questionable)

Bengals

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): out

RB Chase Brown (hamstring): out

Ravens

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder): unspecified

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): questionable

S Marcus Williams (hamstring): out

WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring): questionable

RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring): questionable

Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton (wrist): out

Broncos

WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring): questionable

Bears

DB Eddie Jackson (foot): questionable

T Braxton Jones (neck): unspecified

T Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe): unspecified

S Jaquan Brisker (illness): questionable

G Nate Davis (ankle): out

CB Terell Smith (illness): out

QB Justin Fields (thumb): out

Chargers