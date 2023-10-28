NFL injury tracker Week 8: Jimmy Garoppolo to start, Kyler Murray closer to return; Daniel Jones, Deebo Samuel out
Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on "Thursday Night Football." The Bills were without tight end Dawson Knox, who was placed on injured reserve following wrist surgery. His replacement, rookie Dalton Kincaid, filled in nicely with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.
In other Week 8 injury news, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. The 31-year-old has been out since Week 6 due to his back. He sustained the injury in a win over the New England Patriots and reportedly left the stadium in an ambulance. Now, he is "good to go," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Saturday.
Here is the rest of the Week 8 injury list:
Raiders, Lions
Both teams have players listed on their injury reports, but none with specified game status.
Cardinals
Kyler Murray was removed from the Arizona Cardinals' injury report this week after suffering a torn ACL last December. The news doesn't mean Murray will start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but it does signify that he is closer to returning.
CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): questionable
WR Zach Pascal (neck): unspecified
S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): questionable
LB Krys Barnes (hamstring): out
DT Kevin Strong (shoulder): out
QB Kyler Murray (Achilles): doubtful
G Elijah Wilkinson (neck): out
49ers
QB Brock Purdy (concussion): questionable
WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): out
T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable
Giants
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday that quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game and it will be Tyrod Taylor facing the New York Jets. Jones had been listed as questionable all week.
Daboll said the team will see how Jones feels next week before deciding on his availability for Week 9.
CB Adoree' Jackson (neck): questionable
T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): questionable
LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee): questionable
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): questionable
T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): doubtful
RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): out
QB Daniel Jones (neck): out
Jets
On the other side of the field at MetLife Stadium the Jets will have cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed back after both were in concussion protocol. Gardner and Reed missed last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Reed also sat out their Week 4 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.
CB Michael Carter II (hamstring): questionable
WR Randall Cobb (shoulder): questionable
C Joe Tippmann (quad): out
Browns
P.J Walker will get the start again for the Cleveland Browns' game against the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to deal with a shoulder injury.
"I just feel like with what happened in the game, landing on his shoulder, there's residual swelling that's affecting his throwing," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think it's the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on his rehab."
RB Jerome Ford (ankle): questionable
WR Marquise Goodwin (back): questionable
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): questionable
QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder): out
Saints
LB Demario Davis (knee): questionable
QB Taysom Hill (chest): questionable
TE Juwan Johnson (calf): unspecified
S Tyrann Mathieu (foot): questionable
S Marcus Maye (hamstring): questionable
T Landon Young (hip): unspecified
S J.T. Gray (hamstring): questionable
T James Hurst (ankle): out
Colts
TE Kylen Granson (concussion): out
CB JuJu Brents (quad): out
T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out
Patriots
OL Calvin Anderson: out
DL Christian Barmore, Knee: questionable
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee: questionable
DB Jonathan Jones, Knee: questionable
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle: questionable
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe: questionable
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder: questionable
DL Keion White, Concussion: questionable
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder: questionable
Dolphins
WR River Cracraft (shoulder): questionable
WR Tyreek Hill (hip): not specified
S Jevon Holland (concussion): questionable
CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable
FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable
RB Raheem Mostert (ankle): questionable
CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): questionable
WR Jaylen Waddle (back): unspecified
C Connor Williams (groin): questionable
CB Cam Smith (foot): questionable
DB Nik Needham (Achilles): questionable
Eagles
DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): questionable
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out
Commanders
LB Cody Barton (ankle): out
Saahdiq Charles (calf): out
Curtis Samuel (foot): questionable
Vikings
TE T.J. Hockenson (foot): unspecified
G Ezra Cleveland (foot): questionable
WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring): questionable
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): out
Packers
LB DeVondre Campbell (ankle): questionable
C Josh Myers (ankle): questionable
CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable
TE Luke Musgrave (ankle): questionable
Texans
TE Brevin Jordan (foot): out
DT Sheldon Rankins (knee): out
DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf): questionable
T Laremy Tunsil (knee): unspecified
WR Robert Woods (foot): out
Panthers
LB Brian Burns (elbow): questionable
S Xavier Woods (hamstring): questionable
S Vonn Bell (quad): out
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out
Rams
T Rob Havenstein (calf): questionable
LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable
TE Hunter Long (hamstring): out
WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): questionable
Cowboys
T Tyron Smith (neck/hamstring): questionable
Falcons
LB Tae Davis (concussion): out
LB Bud Dupree (groin): questionable
Titans
CB Roger McCreary (hamstring): out
QB Ryan Tannenhill (ankle): out
Jaguars
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): questionable
QB Trevor Lawrence (knee): questionable
G Brandon Scherff (ankle): questionable
S Andre Cisco (hamstring): questionable
WR Zay Jones (knee): out
Steelers
LB T.J. Watt (heel): limited
CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf): questionable
CB Levi Wallace (foot): questionable
Seahawks
S Jamal Adams (knee): questionable)
Bengals
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): out
RB Chase Brown (hamstring): out
Ravens
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder): unspecified
LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): questionable
S Marcus Williams (hamstring): out
WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring): questionable
RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring): questionable
Chiefs
LB Nick Bolton (wrist): out
Broncos
WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring): questionable
Bears
DB Eddie Jackson (foot): questionable
T Braxton Jones (neck): unspecified
T Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe): unspecified
S Jaquan Brisker (illness): questionable
G Nate Davis (ankle): out
CB Terell Smith (illness): out
QB Justin Fields (thumb): out
Chargers
TE Gerald Everett (hip): questionable
S Alohi Gilman (heel): questionable
CB Deane Leonard (hamstring): questionable
WR Josh Palmer (knee): questionable