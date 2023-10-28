Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 8: Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to start; Kyler Murray closer to return; Daniel Jones, Deebo Samuel out

Sean Leahy · Callie Lawson-Freeman
Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and is cleared to start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on "Thursday Night Football." The Bills were without tight end Dawson Knox, who was placed on injured reserve following wrist surgery. His replacement, rookie Dalton Kincaid, filled in nicely with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

In other Week 8 injury news, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and is set to start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Saturday.

Also set to start is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. The 31-year-old has been out since Week 6 due to his back. He sustained the injury in a win over the New England Patriots and reportedly left the stadium in an ambulance. Now, he is "good to go," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Saturday.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 injury list:

Lions

Raiders

Cardinals

Kyler Murray was removed from the Arizona Cardinals' injury report this week after suffering a torn ACL last December. The news doesn't mean Murray will start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens — he's listed as doubtful — but it does signify that he is closer to returning.

49ers

Giants

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday that quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game and it will be Tyrod Taylor facing the New York Jets. Jones had been listed as questionable all week.

Daboll said the team will see how Jones feels next week before deciding on his availability for Week 9.

  • CB Adoree' Jackson (neck): questionable

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

  • C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): questionable

  • LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee): questionable

  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring): questionable

  • T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): doubtful

  • RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): out

  • QB Daniel Jones (neck): out

Jets

On the other side of the field at MetLife Stadium the Jets will have cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed back after both were in concussion protocol. Gardner and Reed missed last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Reed also sat out their Week 4 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Browns

P.J Walker will get the start again for the Cleveland Browns' game against the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

"I just feel like with what happened in the game, landing on his shoulder, there's residual swelling that's affecting his throwing," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think it's the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on his rehab."

  • RB Jerome Ford (ankle): questionable

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (back): questionable

  • LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): questionable

  • QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder): out

Saints

Colts

Patriots

Dolphins

  • WR River Cracraft (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Tyreek Hill (hip): not specified

  • S Jevon Holland (concussion): questionable

  • CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable

  • FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable

  • RB Raheem Mostert (ankle): questionable

  • CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): questionable

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (back): unspecified

  • C Connor Williams (groin): questionable

  • CB Cam Smith (foot): questionable

  • DB Nik Needham (Achilles): questionable

Eagles

  • DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out

Commanders

Vikings

Packers

  • LB DeVondre Campbell (ankle): questionable

  • C Josh Myers (ankle): questionable

  • CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable

  • TE Luke Musgrave (ankle): questionable

Texans

Panthers

  • LB Brian Burns (elbow): questionable

  • S Xavier Woods (hamstring): questionable

  • S Vonn Bell (quad): out

  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): out

Rams

  • T Rob Havenstein (calf): questionable

  • LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable

  • TE Hunter Long (hamstring): out

  • WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): questionable

Cowboys

Falcons

  • LB Tae Davis (concussion): out

  • LB Bud Dupree (groin): questionable

Titans

Jaguars

Steelers

Seahawks

Bengals

Ravens

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder): unspecified

  • LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): questionable

  • S Marcus Williams (hamstring): out

  • WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring): questionable

Chiefs

  • LB Nick Bolton (wrist): out

Broncos

  • WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring): questionable

Bears

  • DB Eddie Jackson (foot): questionable

  • T Braxton Jones (neck): unspecified

  • T Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe): unspecified

  • S Jaquan Brisker (illness): questionable

  • G Nate Davis (ankle): out

  • CB Terell Smith (illness): out

  • QB Justin Fields (thumb): out

Chargers

  • TE Gerald Everett (hip): questionable

  • S Alohi Gilman (heel): questionable

  • CB Deane Leonard (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Josh Palmer (knee): questionable