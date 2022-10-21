NFL injury tracker Week 7: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

Week 7 of the NFL season is here.

With Thursday's battle between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints out of the way, here's everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.

Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins out 4-6 weeks

J.K. Dobbins is out once again.

Dobbins is set to undergo arthroscopic knee injury and will miss up to six weeks for the Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

Dobbins, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, returned for the Ravens in Week 3. He’s racked up 123 rushing yards and one touchdown on 35 carries in his four games with the team, and he had 15 yards on seven attempts last week in their loss to the New York Giants.

The 23-year-old will now miss at least the Ravens’ next three games, starting with Sunday’s against the Browns. If his recovery goes well, he could potentially return after their bye week for their Nov. 20 matchup against the Panthers — though his return will likely be closer to the start of December.

While Dobbins is out for Sunday, quarterback Lamar Jackson was taken off their injury report after his hip injury. Tight end Mark Andrews was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, and will miss 4-6 weeks with his latest injury. (AP/Nick Wass)

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett clears concussion protocol

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is in line to start on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Pickett cleared concussion protocols on Friday morning, the team announced. He practiced fully all week, the team said, and will start on Sunday night in Miami.

Pickett went down in the second half of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week after his head hit the turf during a sack, and was replaced by backup Mitch Trubisky — who then led the team to a 20-18 win.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace both cleared concussion protocols on Friday, too, and will make their returns on Sunday.

Pickett, who made his first start last week, went 11-of-18 for 67 yards and threw a touchdown. The win snapped a four-game losing skid for Pittsburgh.

The Browns will be without right guard Wyatt Teller on Sunday.

Teller was ruled out of their game against the Ravens with a right calf strain, something he went down with during their loss to the Patriots last weekend. He has been wearing a walking boot all week, and will be replaced by Hjalte Froholdt.

Cornerback Denzel Ward will also miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore due to a concussion, marking his second-straight game on the sidelines.

The Browns have lost three straight.

Jets’ Elijah Moore inactive vs. Broncos

Jets receiver Elijah Moore won’t travel with the team to Denver this weekend after he requested a trade on Thursday.

Moore will be replaced by Denzel Mims against the Broncos, who has yet to play this season after his own trade request.

For more on Moore’s trade request and tumultuous week, click here .

The Jets have won three straight heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos, which marks their best start since 2015.

Dak back for Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is back.

Prescott will start this weekend against the Lions after injuring his thumb in their season opener. Backup Cooper Rush held things down during his absence, and got the team to a 4-2 start.