NFL injury tracker Week 7: Justin Fields out for Bears, Daniel Jones questionable vs. Commanders

Fields may miss Chicago's Week 7 game against the Raiders after dislocating his thumb. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."

Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.

Two quarterbacks who will not play Sunday are Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.

For the Bears, Justin Fields has been ruled out after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There's no timetable on a return, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.

"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.

The New York Giants are not sure yet if Daniel Jones will return for Sunday's matchup against the Washington Commanders. Jones is questionable after suffering a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins and missing their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. He has returned to practice but has been limited.

The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.

Lions

Ravens

S Marcus Williams (hamstring): did not practice

CB Ronald Darby (illness): did not practice

Raiders

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back): did not practice

DE Maxx Crosby (knee/thumb): limited

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): did not practice

CB Tyler Hall (ankle): limited

Bears

QB Justin Fields (thumb): out

OL Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): did not practice

DB Terrell Smith (illness): did not practice

OL Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice

DB Eddie Jackson (foot): did not practice

Browns

QB DeShaun Watson (shoulder): questionable

G Joe Bitonio (knee): did not practice

RB Kareem Hunt (thigh): limited

Greg Newsome II (hamstring): limited

LB Anthony Walker Jr. (concussion): limited

Colts

WR Alec Pierce (shoulder): limited

QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder): out

TE Kylen Granson (concussion): did not practice

Bills

Patriots

Commanders

DT Jonathan Allen (knee): limited

CB Kendall Fuller (knee): did not practice

Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck): questionable

DB Adoree' Jackson (neck): questionable

OL Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

OL Shane Lemieux (rib): out

OL Matt Peart (shoulder): out

OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

Falcons

No injuries reported

Buccaneers

DT Vita Vea (foot): did not practice

Steelers

LB Nick Herbig (quad): limited

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): out

LB T.J. Watt (heel): did not practice

Rams

RB Kyren Williams (ankle): did not practice

OT Joe Noteboom (groin): limited

LB Ernest Jones (knee): limited

DT Larrell Murchison (knee): did not practice

WR Ben Skowreonek (Achilles): limited

Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray (knee): limited

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): did not practice

S Budda Baker (hamstring): limited

WR Zach Pascal (neck): did not practice

CB Antonion Hamilton (groin): did not practice

OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): did not practic

Seahawks

WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hips): did not practice

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): limited

LT Charles Cross (ankle): limited

C Evan Brown (hip): did not practice

RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring): did not practice

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

LB Quay Walker (knee): limited

S Darnell Savage (calf): limited

CB Eric Stokes (foot): limited

CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): did not practice

Broncos

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): did not practice

S Justin Simmons (hip): limited

Chargers

LB Joey Bosa (toe): limited

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee): limited)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): did not practice

S Derwin James (ankle): limited

Chiefs

WR Justin Watson (elbow): did not practice

Dolphins

CB Xavien Howard (groin): limited

FB Alec Ingold (foot): limited

OL Connor Williams (groin): did not practice

CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): limited

Eagles

49ers

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique): did not practice

LB Dre Greenlawn (hamstring): did not practice

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice

LT Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice

Vikings