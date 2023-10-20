Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 7: Justin Fields out for Bears, Daniel Jones questionable vs. Commanders

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."

Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.

Two quarterbacks who will not play Sunday are Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.

For the Bears, Justin Fields has been ruled out after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There's no timetable on a return, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.

"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.

The New York Giants are not sure yet if Daniel Jones will return for Sunday's matchup against the Washington Commanders. Jones is questionable after suffering a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins and missing their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. He has returned to practice but has been limited.

The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.

Lions

Ravens

Raiders

Bears

  • QB Justin Fields (thumb): out

  • OL Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice

  • RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): did not practice

  • DB Terrell Smith (illness): did not practice

  • DB Eddie Jackson (foot): did not practice

Browns

Colts

Bills

Patriots

Commanders

Giants

  • QB Daniel Jones (neck): questionable

  • DB Adoree' Jackson (neck): questionable

  • OL Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

  • OL Shane Lemieux (rib): out

  • OL Matt Peart (shoulder): out

  • OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

  • OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

Falcons

  • No injuries reported

Buccaneers

Steelers

Rams

  • RB Kyren Williams (ankle): did not practice

  • OT Joe Noteboom (groin): limited

  • LB Ernest Jones (knee): limited

  • DT Larrell Murchison (knee): did not practice

  • WR Ben Skowreonek (Achilles): limited

Cardinals

Seahawks

Packers

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

  • LB Quay Walker (knee): limited

  • S Darnell Savage (calf): limited

  • CB Eric Stokes (foot): limited

  • CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): did not practice

Broncos

Chargers

Chiefs

Dolphins

Eagles

49ers

  • RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique): did not practice

  • LB Dre Greenlawn (hamstring): did not practice

  • WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice

  • LT Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice

Vikings