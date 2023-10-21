NFL injury tracker Week 7: Justin Fields out, Daniel Jones questionable, Damien Harris on IR

Fields may miss Chicago's Week 7 game against the Raiders after dislocating his thumb. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."

Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.

Two quarterbacks who will not play Sunday are Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.

For the Bears, Justin Fields has been ruled out after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There's no timetable on a return, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.

"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.

The New York Giants are not sure yet if Daniel Jones will return for Sunday's matchup against the Washington Commanders. Jones is questionable after suffering a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins and missing their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. He has returned to practice but has been limited.

The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.

Lions

Ravens

S Marcus Williams (hamstring): out

CB Kevon Seymour (ankle): out

Raiders

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back): out

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

CB Jakorian Bennett (ankle/knee): out

Bears

QB Justin Fields (thumb): out

OL Nate Davis (ankle): out

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): out

DB Terrell Smith (illness): out

DB Eddie Jackson (foot): out

Browns

Colts

WR Alec Pierce (shoulder): questionable

QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder): out

TE Kylen Granson (concussion): out

OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out

Bills

Patriots

Commanders

No injuries reported

Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck): questionable

DB Adoree' Jackson (neck): questionable

OL Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

OL Shane Lemieux (rib): out

OL Matt Peart (shoulder): out

OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

Falcons

No injuries reported

Buccaneers

DT Vita Vea (foot): questionable

LB Anthony Nelson (concussion): questionable

Steelers

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): out

Rams

RB Kyren Williams (ankle): out

LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable

DT Larrell Murchison (knee): out

WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): questionable

Cardinals

Seahawks

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): questionable

LB Quay Walker (knee): questionable

S Darnell Savage (calf): questionable

CB Eric Stokes (foot): questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable

LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): doubtful

Broncos

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): out

Chargers

Chiefs

WR Justin Watson (elbow): out

Dolphins

CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable

FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable

OL Connor Williams (groin): questionable

CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): out

Eagles

S Reed Blankenship (ribs): out

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out

49ers

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique): did not practice

LB Dre Greenlawn (hamstring): did not practice

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice

LT Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice

Vikings