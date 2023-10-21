NFL injury tracker Week 7: Justin Fields out, Daniel Jones questionable, Damien Harris on IR
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."
Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.
Two quarterbacks who will not play Sunday are Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.
For the Bears, Justin Fields has been ruled out after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There's no timetable on a return, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.
"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.
The New York Giants are not sure yet if Daniel Jones will return for Sunday's matchup against the Washington Commanders. Jones is questionable after suffering a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins and missing their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. He has returned to practice but has been limited.
The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.
Lions
RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe): questionable
RB David Montgomery (ribs): out
OG Jonah Jackson (ankle): out
Ravens
S Marcus Williams (hamstring): out
CB Kevon Seymour (ankle): out
Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back): out
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out
CB Jakorian Bennett (ankle/knee): out
Bears
QB Justin Fields (thumb): out
OL Nate Davis (ankle): out
RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): out
DB Terrell Smith (illness): out
DB Eddie Jackson (foot): out
Browns
QB DeShaun Watson (shoulder): questionable
RB Kareem Hunt (thigh): questionable
CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring): questionable
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): out
Colts
WR Alec Pierce (shoulder): questionable
QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder): out
TE Kylen Granson (concussion): out
OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist): out
Bills
RB Damien Harris (neck): out, on IR
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): questionable
TE Quintin Morris (ankle): out
DT Ed Oliver (toe): out
Patriots
S Kyle Dugger (foot): questionable
DL Trey Flowers (foot): questionable
DB Jack Jones (hamstring): questionable
OT Trent Brown (chest): questionable
WR Demario Douglas (concussion): questionable
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion): questionable
TE Hunter Henry (ankle): questionable
OL Riley Reiff (knee): out
LB Josh Uche (knee/foot): out
DL Keion White (concussion): out
Commanders
No injuries reported
Giants
QB Daniel Jones (neck): questionable
DB Adoree' Jackson (neck): questionable
OL Evan Neal (ankle): questionable
OL Shane Lemieux (rib): out
OL Matt Peart (shoulder): out
OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out
OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out
Falcons
No injuries reported
Buccaneers
DT Vita Vea (foot): questionable
LB Anthony Nelson (concussion): questionable
Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): out
Rams
RB Kyren Williams (ankle): out
LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable
DT Larrell Murchison (knee): out
WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): questionable
Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray (knee): out
S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): out
S Budda Baker (hamstring): questionable
WR Zach Pascal (neck): questionable
CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): out
OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): out
Seahawks
WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hips): questionable
C Evan Brown (hip): questionable
RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring): questionable
Packers
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): questionable
LB Quay Walker (knee): questionable
S Darnell Savage (calf): questionable
CB Eric Stokes (foot): questionable
CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable
LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): doubtful
Broncos
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): out
Chargers
WR Jalen Guyton (knee): out
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): questionable
S Derwin James (ankle): questionable
Chiefs
WR Justin Watson (elbow): out
Dolphins
CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable
FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable
OL Connor Williams (groin): questionable
CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): out
Eagles
S Reed Blankenship (ribs): out
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out
49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique): did not practice
LB Dre Greenlawn (hamstring): did not practice
WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice
LT Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice
Vikings
G Ezra Cleveland (foot): did not practice
CB Akayleb Evans (oblique): limited
Pat Jones II (shoulder): limited