NFL injury tracker Week 7: Fields 'doubtful' for Bears, Garoppolo out for Raiders

Sean Leahy
·4 min read
Fields may miss Chicago's Week 7 game against the Raiders after dislocating his thumb. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."

Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown night as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.

One quarterback who will reportedly not play Sunday is Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders. Jimmy G suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.

Speaking of the Bears, they may not have Justin Fields at quarterback after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There is a chance he could play, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.

"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.

The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.

Lions

Ravens

Raiders

Bears

  • QB Justin Fields (thumb): did not practice

  • OL Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice

  • RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): did not practice

  • DB Terrell Smith (illness): did not practice

  • OL Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice

  • DB Eddie Jackson (foot): did not practice

Browns

Colts

Bills

Patriots

Commanders

Giants

Falcons

  • No injuries reported

Buccaneers

Steelers

Rams

  • RB Kyren Williams (ankle): did not practice

  • OT Joe Noteboom (groin): limited

  • LB Ernest Jones (knee): limited

  • DT Larrell Murchison (knee): did not practice

  • WR Ben Skowreonek (Achilles): limited

Cardinals

Seahawks

Packers

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

  • LB Quay Walker (knee): limited

  • S Darnell Savage (calf): limited

  • CB Eric Stokes (foot): limited

  • CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): did not practice

Broncos

Chargers

Chiefs

Dolphins

Eagles

49ers

Vikings