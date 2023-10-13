Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 6: Daniel Jones out for Giants; Ekeler expected to return for Chargers

Sean Leahy
Jones suffered a neck injury during last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 16th straight game over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during "Thursday Night Football."

Moving on to Sunday, the New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football" and will be without Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury last week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor will go under center in Jones' absence.

The Cleveland Browns may also be without their quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. If Watson can't go, P.J. Walker will reportedly get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to return for their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

“I think it’s safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field,” he said on his weekly “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast on the "Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed.

The rest of the NFL Week 6 injury report is below.

Ravens

Titans

Panthers

Dolphins

  • LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique): limited

  • RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ribs, finger): limited

Commanders

Falcons

  • RT Kaleb McGary (knee): limited

Vikings

Bears

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring): limited

  • RB Khalil Herbert (ankle): DNP

  • CB Kyler Gordon (hand): limited

  • S Eddie Jackson (foot): limited

  • RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): DNP

  • TE Cole Kmet (hamstring): limited

49ers

Browns

Saints

Texans

Colts

Jaguars

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): DNP

  • T Walker Little (knee): DNP

Seahawks

Bengals

Patriots

Raiders

Cardinals

Rams

  • G Kevin Dotson (ankle): limited

  • LB Ernest Jones (knee): DNP

  • DT Larrell Murchinson (knee): DNP

  • OL Joe Noteboom (groin): DNP

  • LB Christian Rozeboo (thigh): limited

  • WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): limited

Lions

Buccaneers

Eagles

Jets

Giants

  • QB Daniel Jones (neck): out

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): DNP

  • T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

  • TE Darren Waller (groin): DNP

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

  • RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): DNP

  • OL Matt Peart (shoulder): out

  • OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): out

  • OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

Bills

  • CB Dane Jackson (foot): DNP

  • DE Greg Rousseau (foot): limited

  • T Dion Dawkins (personal): DNP

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (wrist): limited

  • TE Dawson Knox (wrist): limited

Cowboys

  • TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out

  • LB Damone Clark (shoulder): limited

  • DT Neville Gallimore (knee): limited

  • CB C.J. Goodwin (pectoral): DNP

  • RB Tony Pollard (shoulder): limited

  • WR KaVontae Turpin (ankle): DNP

  • LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck, concussion): DNP

Chargers

  • LB Joey Bosa (ankle): DNP

  • DB Deane Leonard (hamstring): limited

  • TE Donald Parham Jr (wrist): limited