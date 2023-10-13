NFL injury tracker Week 6: Daniel Jones, DeShaun Watson out; Ekeler expected to return

Jones suffered a neck injury during last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 16th straight game over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during "Thursday Night Football."

Moving on to Sunday, the New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football" and will be without Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury last week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor will go under center in Jones' absence.

The Cleveland Browns will also be without their quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. With Watson ruled out, P.J. Walker will reportedly get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to return for their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

“I think it’s safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field,” he said on his weekly “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast on the "Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed.

The rest of the NFL Week 6 injury report is below.

Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans

Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins

LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique): limited

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ribs, finger): limited

Washington Commanders

CB Christian Holmes (hamstring): out

DL Efe Obada (knee): questionable

Atlanta Falcons

RT Kaleb McGary (knee): limited

Minnesota Vikings

WR Jordan Addison (knee): limited

CB Akayleb Evans (knee): limited

Chicago Bears

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring): limited

RB Khalil Herbert (ankle): DNP

CB Kyler Gordon (hand): limited

S Eddie Jackson (foot): limited

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): DNP

TE Cole Kmet (hamstring): limited

San Francisco 49ers

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): limited

G Aaron Banks (shoulder): limited

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

DE Cam Jordan (back): limited

TE Juwan Johnson (calf): DNP

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder): out

TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion): limited

T Braden Smith (foot, wrist): limited

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (knee): DNP

T Walker Little (knee): DNP

Seattle Seahawks

S Jamal Adams (concussion): limited

WR DK Metcalf (ribs): DNP

LB Jordyn Brooks (knee): DNP

G Damien Lewis (ankle): DNP

CB Coby Bryant (toe): DNP

Cincinnati Bengals

CB Chidobe Awuzie (back): limited

WR Tee Higgins (ribs): limited

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): DNP

DE Myles Murphy (personal): DNP

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

WR Davante Adams (shoulder): limited

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): DNP

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) limited

WR Tre Tucker (knee): limited

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

G Kevin Dotson (ankle): limited

LB Ernest Jones (knee): DNP

DT Larrell Murchinson (knee): DNP

OL Joe Noteboom (groin): DNP

LB Christian Rozeboo (thigh): limited

WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): limited

Detroit Lions

RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder): out

TE Sam LaPorta (calf): DNP

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): DNP

S Brian Branch (ankle): DNP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Mike Evans (hamstring): limted

LB Shaquil Barrett (illness): DNP

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): DNP

CB Justin Hardee (hamstring): DNP

CB D.J. Reed (concussion): limited

T Mekhi Becton (knee): limited

T Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles): out

New York Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck): out

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): DNP

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

TE Darren Waller (groin): DNP

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): DNP

OL Matt Peart (shoulder): out

OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): out

OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

Buffalo Bills

CB Dane Jackson (foot): DNP

DE Greg Rousseau (foot): limited

T Dion Dawkins (personal): DNP

TE Dalton Kincaid (wrist): limited

TE Dawson Knox (wrist): limited

Dallas Cowboys

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out

LB Damone Clark (shoulder): limited

DT Neville Gallimore (knee): limited

CB C.J. Goodwin (pectoral): DNP

RB Tony Pollard (shoulder): limited

WR KaVontae Turpin (ankle): DNP

LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck, concussion): DNP

Los Angeles Chargers