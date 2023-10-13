Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 6: Daniel Jones, DeShaun Watson out; Ekeler expected to return

Sean Leahy
·4 min read
1
Jones suffered a neck injury during last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 16th straight game over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during "Thursday Night Football."

Moving on to Sunday, the New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football" and will be without Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury last week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor will go under center in Jones' absence.

The Cleveland Browns will also be without their quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. With Watson ruled out, P.J. Walker will reportedly get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to return for their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

“I think it’s safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field,” he said on his weekly “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast on the "Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed.

The rest of the NFL Week 6 injury report is below.

Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans

Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins

  • LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique): limited

  • RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ribs, finger): limited

Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons

  • RT Kaleb McGary (knee): limited

Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring): limited

  • RB Khalil Herbert (ankle): DNP

  • CB Kyler Gordon (hand): limited

  • S Eddie Jackson (foot): limited

  • RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): DNP

  • TE Cole Kmet (hamstring): limited

San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): DNP

  • T Walker Little (knee): DNP

Seattle Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

  • G Kevin Dotson (ankle): limited

  • LB Ernest Jones (knee): DNP

  • DT Larrell Murchinson (knee): DNP

  • OL Joe Noteboom (groin): DNP

  • LB Christian Rozeboo (thigh): limited

  • WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): limited

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets

New York Giants

  • QB Daniel Jones (neck): out

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): DNP

  • T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

  • TE Darren Waller (groin): DNP

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

  • RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): DNP

  • OL Matt Peart (shoulder): out

  • OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): out

  • OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

Buffalo Bills

  • CB Dane Jackson (foot): DNP

  • DE Greg Rousseau (foot): limited

  • T Dion Dawkins (personal): DNP

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (wrist): limited

  • TE Dawson Knox (wrist): limited

Dallas Cowboys

  • TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out

  • LB Damone Clark (shoulder): limited

  • DT Neville Gallimore (knee): limited

  • CB C.J. Goodwin (pectoral): DNP

  • RB Tony Pollard (shoulder): limited

  • WR KaVontae Turpin (ankle): DNP

  • LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck, concussion): DNP

Los Angeles Chargers

  • LB Joey Bosa (ankle): DNP

  • DB Deane Leonard (hamstring): limited

  • TE Donald Parham Jr (wrist): limited