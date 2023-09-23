Advertisement

NFL Injury tracker Week 3: Joe Burrow questionable; Bryce Young, Austin Ekeler, OBJ, Ravens starters out

Callie Lawson-Freeman
Contributing writer
·4 min read
11

Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder injury) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out prior to that game.

As the week continues, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams without their star quarterback on Monday. Joe Burrow was seen at practice before the team listed him as questionable Saturday. The 26-year-old sustained a calf strain during training camp and returned to practice a month later. But a less-than recovered version of the 2020 No. 1 pick was seen on the field en route to the Bengals' 0-2 start.

If Burrow can't play, the Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad on Friday to back up Jake Browning. The team also signed quarterback A.J. McCarron, who played for Cincinnati from 2014-2017, on Saturday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable for Monday. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3:

Cardinals

Ravens

A group of starters missed Friday's practice and were all ruled out:

Two players were listed on the injury report without game status:

Falcons

  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh): questionable

  • CB Jeff Okudah (foot): questionable

  • OLB Bud Dupree (illness): no game status, participated in practice

  • LB Troy Andersen (concussion protocol): no game status, participated in practice

Panthers

  • QB Bryce Young (ankle): out, Andy Dalton to start

  • LB Justin Houston (calf): questionable, participated in practice

  • RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): no game status, full practice participant

  • LB Brian Burns (ankle): no game status, full practice participant

  • LB Chandler Wooten (knee): no game status, full practice participant

  • LB Amaré Barno (thigh): no game status, full practice participant

Bears

Bengals

Browns

Cowboys

Broncos

Lions

Packers

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): questionable

  • OT David Bakhtiari (knee): questionable

  • LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow): questionable

  • CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable

  • G Elgton Jenkins (knee): out

  • S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out

Texans

Colts

Jaguars

Chiefs

Raiders

Chargers

Dolphins

Jets

Seahawks

  • WR DK Metcalf (ribs): questionable

  • RB DeeJay Dallas (illness): questionable

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): questionable

  • S Quandre Diggs (hamstring): questionable

  • S Julian Love (hamstring): questionable

  • DL Jarran Reed (groin): questionable

  • OL Phil Haynes (calf): questionable

  • TE Will Dissly (shoulder): doubtful

  • CB Riq Woolen (chest): doubtful

  • OL Charles Cross (toe): out

  • CB Coby Bryant (toe): out

Steelers

  • WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion): out

Titans

Commanders

  • TE Logan Thomas (concussion): out

  • WR Curtis Samuel (hip): questionable