NFL Injury tracker Week 3: Joe Burrow questionable; Bryce Young, Austin Ekeler, OBJ, Ravens starters out
Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder injury) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out prior to that game.
As the week continues, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams without their star quarterback on Monday. Joe Burrow was seen at practice before the team listed him as questionable Saturday. The 26-year-old sustained a calf strain during training camp and returned to practice a month later. But a less-than recovered version of the 2020 No. 1 pick was seen on the field en route to the Bengals' 0-2 start.
If Burrow can't play, the Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad on Friday to back up Jake Browning. The team also signed quarterback A.J. McCarron, who played for Cincinnati from 2014-2017, on Saturday.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3:
Cardinals
DL Carlos Watkins (biceps): out
LB Josh Woods (ankle): out
DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): questionable
Ravens
A group of starters missed Friday's practice and were all ruled out:
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)
RB Justice Hill (toe)
OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)
C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)
CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)
Two players were listed on the injury report without game status:
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney (illness)
WR Devin Duvernay (shoulder)
Falcons
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh): questionable
CB Jeff Okudah (foot): questionable
OLB Bud Dupree (illness): no game status, participated in practice
LB Troy Andersen (concussion protocol): no game status, participated in practice
Panthers
QB Bryce Young (ankle): out, Andy Dalton to start
LB Justin Houston (calf): questionable, participated in practice
RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): no game status, full practice participant
LB Brian Burns (ankle): no game status, full practice participant
LB Chandler Wooten (knee): no game status, full practice participant
LB Amaré Barno (thigh): no game status, full practice participant
Bears
LB Khalid Kareem (hip): out
S Eddie Jackson (foot): doubtful
OL Nate Davis (personal): questionable
Bengals
Quarterback Joe Burrow (calf): questionable, participated in practice
Progress for Joe Burrow. Did not throw during individual yesterday. Doing so today.
Here’s video for the Twitter docs to analyze. pic.twitter.com/CJwrz4Jmnu
— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 22, 2023
Browns
CB Greg Newsome II (elbow): out
OL James Hudson (ankle): questionable
Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs (knee): out
OL Zack Martin (ankle): questionable
OL Tyler Biadasz (hamstring): questionable
WR Brandin Cooks (knee): no game status, participated in practice
S Donovan Wilson (calf): no game status, participated in practice
OL Tyler Smith (hamstring): no game status, participated in practice
Broncos
OLB Frank Clark (hip): out
S Justin Simmons (hip): out
DT Mike Purcell (ankle): questionable
Lions
RB David Montgomery (thigh): doubtful
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe): questionable
LT Taylor Decker (ankle): out
Packers
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): questionable
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): questionable
OT David Bakhtiari (knee): questionable
LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow): questionable
CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable
G Elgton Jenkins (knee): out
S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out
Texans
QB CJ Stroud (shoulder): no game status, full practice participant
WR Tank Dell (thigh): no game status, full practice participant
OT Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable
LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist): out
S Jalen Pitre (chest): out
CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring): out
CB Tavierre Thomas (hand): out
Colts
QB Anthony Richardson (concussion): out, Gardner Minshew to start
C Ryan Kelly (concussion): out
G Quenton Nelson (toe): no game status, participated in practice
DT Grover Stewart (foot): TBD
CB Kenny Moore II (knee): TBD
Jaguars
WR Zay Jones (knee): out
S Antonio Johnson (hamstring): out
OLB Josh Allen (shoulder): questionable
S Andrew Wingard (shoulder): questionable
DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder): questionable
Chiefs
WR Richie James (knee): out
LB Nick Bolton (ankle): out
RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring): questionable
WR Kadarius Toney (toe): questionable
LB Willie Gay (quad) questionable
Raiders
WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion protocol): no game status, participated in practice
DE Tyree Wilson (illness): questionable
Chargers
RB Austin Ekeler (ankle): out
LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring): out
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring): out
Dolphins
WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion): questionable, was a limited participant in practice
RB Salvon Ahmed (groin): doubtful
TE Tyler Kroft (back): questionable
TE Julian Hill (ankle): questionable
OL Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee): questionable
DB Elijah Campbell (knee): questionable
DT Raekwon Davis (wrist): questionable
LB Jaelan Phillips (back): questionable
Jets
OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion): out
S Tony Adams (hamstring): out
K Greg Zuerlein (groin): questionable
OL Duane Brown (shoulder/hip): questionable
DL John Franklin-Myers (hip): questionable
Seahawks
WR DK Metcalf (ribs): questionable
RB DeeJay Dallas (illness): questionable
S Jamal Adams (knee): questionable
S Quandre Diggs (hamstring): questionable
S Julian Love (hamstring): questionable
DL Jarran Reed (groin): questionable
OL Phil Haynes (calf): questionable
TE Will Dissly (shoulder): doubtful
CB Riq Woolen (chest): doubtful
OL Charles Cross (toe): out
CB Coby Bryant (toe): out
Steelers
WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion): out
Titans
WR Kearis Jackson (ankle): out
OL Peter Skoronski (abdomen): out
WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle): questionable
CB Anthony Kendall (hip): questionable
OLB Denico Autry (foot/groin): questionable
Commanders
TE Logan Thomas (concussion): out
WR Curtis Samuel (hip): questionable