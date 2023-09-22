NFL Injury tracker Week 3: Bryce Young ruled out for Panthers; Odell Beckham Jr., other Ravens starters out

Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder injury) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out prior to that game.

As the week continues, one of Sunday's matchups will be missing 2023's No. 1 draft pick. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young didn't practice Friday and is ruled out against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, the team announced.

He suffered the injury last week against the New Orleans Saints. Veteran Andy Dalton will start for Carolina, and Jake Luton is expected to be called up from the practice squad to serve as his backup.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is out with an injury. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3:

Panthers

QB Bryce Young (ankle): out, Andy Dalton to start

LB Justin Houston (calf): questionable, participated in practice

RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): no game status, full practice participant

LB Brian Burns (ankle): no game status, full practice participant

LB handler Wooten (knee): no game status, full practice participant

LB Amaré Barno (thigh): no game status, full practice participant

Ravens:

A group of starters missed Friday's practice and were all ruled out:

Two players were listed on the injury report without game status:

Colts:

Dolphins:

WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion): participated in practice

Jaylen Waddle update from Cam Wolfe

Jaylen was in good spirits yesterday, too https://t.co/zFCIyO6Gna — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 22, 2023

Bengals:

Progress for Joe Burrow. Did not throw during individual yesterday. Doing so today.



Here’s video for the Twitter docs to analyze. pic.twitter.com/CJwrz4Jmnu — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 22, 2023