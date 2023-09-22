NFL Injury tracker Week 3: Bryce Young, Austin Ekeler ruled out along with OBJ, other Ravens starters
Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder injury) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out prior to that game.
As the week continues, one of Sunday's matchups will be missing 2023's No. 1 draft pick. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young didn't practice Friday and is ruled out against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, the team announced.
He suffered the injury last week against the New Orleans Saints. Veteran Andy Dalton will start for Carolina, and Jake Luton is expected to be called up from the practice squad to serve as his backup.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3:
Panthers
QB Bryce Young (ankle): out, Andy Dalton to start
LB Justin Houston (calf): questionable, participated in practice
RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): no game status, full practice participant
LB Brian Burns (ankle): no game status, full practice participant
LB Chandler Wooten (knee): no game status, full practice participant
LB Amaré Barno (thigh): no game status, full practice participant
Chargers:
RB Austin Ekeler (ankle): out
LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring): out
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring): out
Ravens:
A group of starters missed Friday's practice and were all ruled out:
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)
RB Justice Hill (toe)
OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)
C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)
CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)
Two players were listed on the injury report without game status:
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney (illness)
WR Devin Duvernay (shoulder)
Colts:
QB Anthony Richardson (concussion): out, Gardner Minshew to start
C Ryan Kelly (concussion): out
G Quenton Nelson (toe): no game status, participated in practice
DT Grover Stewart (foot): TBD
CB Kenny Moore II (knee): TBD
Packers
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): questionable
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): questionable
OT David Bakhtiari (knee): questionable
LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow): questionable
CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable
G Elgton Jenkins (knee): out
S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out
Lions
RB David Montgomery (thigh): doubtful
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe): questionable
LT Taylor Decker (ankle): out
Dolphins:
WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion): questionable, was a limited participant in practice
Bengals:
Quarterback Joe Burrow (calf): no game status, participated in practice
Progress for Joe Burrow. Did not throw during individual yesterday. Doing so today.
Here’s video for the Twitter docs to analyze. pic.twitter.com/CJwrz4Jmnu
— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 22, 2023
If Burrow can't play, the Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad to back up Jake Browning.
Texans
QB CJ Stroud (shoulder): no game status, full practice participant
WR Tank Dell (thigh): no game status, full practice participant
OT Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable
LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist): out
S Jalen Pitre (chest): out
CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring): out
CB Tavierre Thomas (hand): out