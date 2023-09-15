NFL injury tracker Week 2: Chase Young cleared to play, Austin Ekeler doubtful, C.J. Stroud questionable
Scroll down for Friday injury updates from around the NFL.
After missing most of last season and Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, Chase Young is ready to return to the football field.
The Washington Commanders cleared Young on Friday to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The fourth-year defensive end missed last week with a stinger sustained in the preseason. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and a full participant in Thursday's and Friday's sessions.
Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday that Young "had a very good week" in practice and was ready to against the Broncos, where he's expected to play on a snap count.
"The young man is chomping at the bit," Rivera said last week before Young was ruled out. "He's done everything that he possibly could and he's getting himself ready to play."
Young was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after Joe Burrow. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after tallying 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 15 games.
Injuries including a torn ACL in his right knee have limited Young to 12 games in the two seasons since. He returned from his ACL tear to play the final four games of the 2022 regular season. Because of the injuries, the Commanders declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
Young's return is critical for the Commanders and his career as he plays on the final year of his rookie deal. A strong season could compel the Commanders to negotiate an extension to his rookie contract during or after the season or potentially place the franchise tag on Young to maintain control of his services. He joins a strong defensive front in Washington alongside defensive lineman Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
Week 2 Friday injury reports
Washington Commanders
DE Chase Young (neck): Cleared to play
WR Curtis Samuel (hip): Cleared to play
DB Jartavius Martin (concussion): Out
Kansas City Chiefs
TE Travis Kelce (bone bruise): Questionable, expected to play per head coach Andy Reid
DE Chris Jones (return from holdout): Expected to play
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): Questionable
Los Angeles Chargers
RB Austin Ekeler (ankle): Doubtful after missing practice
OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring): Questionable
Houston Texans
QB C.J. Stroud (shoulder): Questionable
OT Laremy Tunsil (knee): Questionable
LB Neville Hewitt (illness): Questionable
S Jalen Pitre (chest): Out
S Jimmie Ward (hip): Out
Baltimore Ravens
TE Mark Andrews (quad): Questionable
OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): Out
C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle): Out
CB Marlon Humphrey (knee): Out
S Marcus Williams (pectoral): Out
Denver Broncos:
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): Out
OLB Frank Clark (hip): Out
WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring): No injury designation, expected to play
Green Bay Packers
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): Questionable
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): Questionable
LT David Bakhtiari (knee): Questionable
LB Quay Walker (concussion): Questionable
Miami Dolphins
RB Raheem Mostert (knee): Expected to play
OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee): Questionable
Dallas Cowboys
WR Brandin Cooks (knee): Game-time decision, per Jerry Jones
OL Tyler Smith (hamstring): Not likely to play, per Jones
Los Angeles Rams
WR Puka Nacua (oblique): Questionable
San Francisco 49ers
Cornerback Samuel Womack (knee): Out
Cincinnati Bengals
LB Markus Bailey (knee): Questionable
RB Chris Evans (hamstring): Questionable
DE Joseph Ossai (ankle): Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion): Out
DE Chandler Jones (personal): Out
Indianapolis Colts
RB Zack Moss (forearm): Full practice participant, no designation for gameday
G Quenton Nelson (toe): Questionable
TE Drew Ogletree (concussion): Questionable
Tennessee Titans
WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle): Questionable
New York Giants
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): No injury designation
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): Questionable
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): Doubtful
LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is doubtful
Carolina Panthers
OT Taylor Moton (biceps): Limited at estimated practice (walk-through on Friday)
WR DJ Chark (hamstring): Limited
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): Out
Jacksonville Jaguars
OG Brandon Scherff (ankle): Expected to play
C Luke Fortner (ankle): Expected to play
Detroit Lions
OT Taylor Decker (ankle): Long shot to play, per head coach Dan Campbell
DE Josh Paschal (unspecified practice injury): Missed practice Friday
DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring): Unlikely to play, per Campbell
New York Jets
RB Breece Hall: Will be on continued pitch count in return from ACL injury, per head coach Robert Saleh
K Greg Zuerlein (groin): Questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis (toe): Out
DL Calijah Kancey (calf): Out
LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring): Out
S Christian Izien (concussion): Questionable
Atlanta Falcons
LB Troy Andersen (concussion): Out
CB Jeff Okudah (foot): Out
Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker (hamstring): Questionable
OL Kelvin Beachum (hand): Questionable
DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): Questionable
LB Josh Woods (ankle): Out
DL L.J. Collier (biceps): Out
Seattle Seahawks
S Jamal Adams (knee): Out
T Charles Cross (toe): Out
DE Mike Morris (shoulder): Out
LB Boye Mafe (knee): Questionable
LB Devin Bush (shoulder): Questionable