NFL injury tracker Week 2: Chase Young cleared to play, Austin Ekeler doubtful, C.J. Stroud questionable

Scroll down for Friday injury updates from around the NFL.

After missing most of last season and Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, Chase Young is ready to return to the football field.

The Washington Commanders cleared Young on Friday to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The fourth-year defensive end missed last week with a stinger sustained in the preseason. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and a full participant in Thursday's and Friday's sessions.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday that Young "had a very good week" in practice and was ready to against the Broncos, where he's expected to play on a snap count.

"The young man is chomping at the bit," Rivera said last week before Young was ruled out. "He's done everything that he possibly could and he's getting himself ready to play."

Chase Young is ready for his 2023 debut in a high-stakes season for the former No. 2 pick. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Young was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after Joe Burrow. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after tallying 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 15 games.

Injuries including a torn ACL in his right knee have limited Young to 12 games in the two seasons since. He returned from his ACL tear to play the final four games of the 2022 regular season. Because of the injuries, the Commanders declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Young's return is critical for the Commanders and his career as he plays on the final year of his rookie deal. A strong season could compel the Commanders to negotiate an extension to his rookie contract during or after the season or potentially place the franchise tag on Young to maintain control of his services. He joins a strong defensive front in Washington alongside defensive lineman Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Week 2 Friday injury reports

Washington Commanders

DE Chase Young (neck): Cleared to play

WR Curtis Samuel (hip): Cleared to play

DB Jartavius Martin (concussion): Out

TE Travis Kelce (bone bruise): Questionable, expected to play per head coach Andy Reid

DE Chris Jones (return from holdout): Expected to play

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): Questionable

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle): Doubtful after missing practice

OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring): Questionable

QB C.J. Stroud (shoulder): Questionable

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee): Questionable

LB Neville Hewitt (illness): Questionable

S Jalen Pitre (chest): Out

S Jimmie Ward (hip): Out

TE Mark Andrews (quad): Questionable

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): Out

C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle): Out

CB Marlon Humphrey (knee): Out

S Marcus Williams (pectoral): Out

Denver Broncos:

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): Out

OLB Frank Clark (hip): Out

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring): No injury designation, expected to play

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): Questionable

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): Questionable

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): Questionable

LB Quay Walker (concussion): Questionable

RB Raheem Mostert (knee): Expected to play

OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee): Questionable

WR Brandin Cooks (knee): Game-time decision, per Jerry Jones

OL Tyler Smith (hamstring): Not likely to play, per Jones

WR Puka Nacua (oblique): Questionable

Cornerback Samuel Womack (knee): Out

LB Markus Bailey (knee): Questionable

RB Chris Evans (hamstring): Questionable

DE Joseph Ossai (ankle): Questionable

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion): Out

DE Chandler Jones (personal): Out

RB Zack Moss (forearm): Full practice participant, no designation for gameday

G Quenton Nelson (toe): Questionable

TE Drew Ogletree (concussion): Questionable

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle): Questionable

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): No injury designation

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): Questionable

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): Doubtful

LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is doubtful

OT Taylor Moton (biceps): Limited at estimated practice (walk-through on Friday)

WR DJ Chark (hamstring): Limited

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): Out

OG Brandon Scherff (ankle): Expected to play

C Luke Fortner (ankle): Expected to play

OT Taylor Decker (ankle): Long shot to play, per head coach Dan Campbell

DE Josh Paschal (unspecified practice injury): Missed practice Friday

DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring): Unlikely to play, per Campbell

RB Breece Hall: Will be on continued pitch count in return from ACL injury, per head coach Robert Saleh

K Greg Zuerlein (groin): Questionable

CB Carlton Davis (toe): Out

DL Calijah Kancey (calf): Out

LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring): Out

S Christian Izien (concussion): Questionable

LB Troy Andersen (concussion): Out

CB Jeff Okudah (foot): Out

Arizona Cardinals

S Budda Baker (hamstring): Questionable

OL Kelvin Beachum (hand): Questionable

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): Questionable

LB Josh Woods (ankle): Out

DL L.J. Collier (biceps): Out

S Jamal Adams (knee): Out

T Charles Cross (toe): Out

DE Mike Morris (shoulder): Out

LB Boye Mafe (knee): Questionable

LB Devin Bush (shoulder): Questionable