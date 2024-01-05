Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 18: Big names resting ahead of playoffs; Baker Mayfield will start for Buccaneers

Sean Leahy
It's the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season and as we head into the weekend there are questions about seeding and playoff spots in each conference still to be answered.

But there are teams that know their fate, so their games this week lack meaning, which means players will be resting.

One interesting game will be the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The Ravens have a bye in the first round after clinching the AFC's top seed, so Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. will be among those players not suiting up. That could help Mike Tomlin and Co., who need to win and hope for some help in order to make the postseason.

Other stars not seeing the field this weekend include Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford and Joe Flacco. The Rams also plan to pull wide receiver Puka Nacua after he records 29 receiving yards, which would break the single-season rookie yardage record.

Mayfield to start vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Baker Mayfield is good to go and will start Sunday against Carolina. The quarterback had been limited in practice this week with a rib injury.

Sunday's game is big for the Buccaneers. They can clinch the NFC South with a win, and Mayfield said this week he would do anything to play through his injury.

If wide receiver Mike Evans' observations mean anything, the Buccaneers will have full confidence they can win.

“He was just normal when he was in there. Throwing the ball great. Hitting me in stride a couple times,” Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Here's the rest of the Week 18 injury report:

STEELERS

RAVENS

TEXANS

COLTS

  • C Ryan Kelly (ankle): questionable

  • CB Chris Lammons (ankle): questionable

  • G Quenton Nelson (ankle): questionable

  • CB Kenny Moore II (back): questionable

  • RB Zack Moss (forearm): questionable

  • T Braden Smith (knee): questionable

BUCCANEERS

  • TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): limited

  • QB Baker Mayfield (ribs): limited

  • WR Trey Palmer (hip): limited

  • T Tristan Wirfs (shoulder): limited

PANTHERS

  • LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (going): limited

  • P Johnny Hekker (personal): DNP

  • CB Jaycee Horn (toe): questionable

  • LB Tae Davis (illness): questionable

  • G Cade Mays (finger): doubtful

  • OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (concussion): doubtful

  • K Eddy Piñeiro (right hamstring): doubtful

BROWNS

BENGALS

  • CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder): limited

  • WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): DNP

  • RB Joe Mixon (illness): DNP

VIKINGS

LIONS

JETS

PATRIOTS

FALCONS

SAINTS

JAGUARS

TITANS

SEAHAWKS

CARDINALS

BEARS

PACKERS

CHIEFS

CHARGERS

BRONCOS

RAIDERS

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

  • T Jermaine Eluemanor (knee): limited

  • FB Jakob Johnson (back): limited

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP

  • TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP

  • T Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness): DNP

EAGLES

  • DT Jordan Davis (ankle): limited

  • CB Darius Slay (knee): limited

  • WR DeVonta Smith (ankle): DNP

GIANTS

  • CB Deonte Banks (shoulder): limited

  • LB Carter Coughlin (shoulder): limited

  • CB Darnay Holmes (foot): limited

  • C John Michael Schmitz (shin): limited

  • QB Tyrod Taylor (back): limited

  • S Dane Belton (personal): DNP

  • S Jason Pinnock (toe): DNP

RAMS

  • C Brian Allen (illness): DNP

  • TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder): DNP

  • T Joseph Noteboom (foot): DNP

49ERS

  • C Jon Feliciano (back): limited

  • WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): limited

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (illness): limited

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP

  • S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): DNP

  • TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

  • S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep): DNP

  • RB Christian McCaffrey (calf): DNP

  • CB Ambry Thomas (hand): DNP

COWBOYS

  • DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle/knee): limited

  • DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle): DNP

  • OT Chuma Edoga (illness): DNP

  • DE Chauncey Golston (illness): DNP

  • S Malik Hooker (ankle/illness): DNP

  • G Tyler Smith (foot): DNP

  • S Juanyeh Thomas (illness): DNP

COMMANDERS

  • DE Casey Toohill (shoulder): limited

  • DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited

  • T Andrew Wylie (elbow): limited

  • CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder): DNP

  • CB Christian Holmes (concussion): DNP

  • S Kam Curl (quad): DNP

  • WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring): DNP

  • DT Jonathan Allen (knee): OUT

  • CB Kendall Fuller (knee): OUT

BILLS

  • S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): limited

DOLPHINS

  • RB De’Von Achane (toe/ribs): limited

  • LB Jerome Baker (knee): limited

  • OL Lester Cotton (hip): limited

  • WR Tyreek Hill (ankle/personal): limited

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): limited

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

  • RG Robert Hunt (hamstring): limited

  • RT Austin Jackson (oblique): limited

  • LB David Long Jr. (knee): limited

  • LB Duke Riley (ankle): limited

  • T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back): DNP

  • LB Bradley Chubb (knee): DNP

  • RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): DNP

  • DT Zach Sieler (illness): DNP

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): DNP

  • CB Xavien Howard (foot): OUT