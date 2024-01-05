NFL injury tracker Week 18: Big names resting ahead of playoffs; Baker Mayfield to start, Trevor Lawrence iffy

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18 of the NFL season

It's the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season and as we head into the weekend there are questions about seeding and playoff spots in each conference still to be answered.

But there are teams that know their fate, so their games this week lack meaning, which means players will be resting.

One interesting game will be the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The Ravens have a bye in the first round after clinching the AFC's top seed, so Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. will be among those players not suiting up. That could help Mike Tomlin and Co., who need to win and hope for some help in order to make the postseason.

Other stars not seeing the field this weekend include Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford and Joe Flacco. The Rams also plan to pull wide receiver Puka Nacua after he records 29 receiving yards, which would break the single-season rookie yardage record.

Mayfield to start vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Baker Mayfield is good to go and will start Sunday against Carolina. The quarterback had been limited in practice this week with a rib injury.

Sunday's game is big for the Buccaneers. They can clinch the NFC South with a win, and Mayfield said this week he would do anything to play through his injury.

If wide receiver Mike Evans' observations mean anything, the Buccaneers will have full confidence they can win.

“He was just normal when he was in there. Throwing the ball great. Hitting me in stride a couple times,” Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Here's the rest of the Week 18 injury report:

JAGUARS

Coach Doug Pederson said the decision to start quarterback Trevor Lawrence against the Tennessee Titans could go all the way up until just before kickoff. Friday's practice will be key, as Lawrence can test his sprained right AC joint with some harder throws.

"It's day to day," Pederson said, via ESPN. "Today will be a big day for him [as well as Saturday]. He's progressing well.

WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring): limited

WR Christian Kirk (groin): limited

QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger): questionable

STEELERS

RAVENS

TEXANS

WR Robert Woods (hip): questionable

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): questionable

FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable

DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable

DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): questionable

T Laremy Tunsil (groin): questionable

WR Noah Brown (back): OUT

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): OUT

COLTS

C Ryan Kelly (ankle): questionable

CB Chris Lammons (ankle): questionable

G Quenton Nelson (ankle): questionable

CB Kenny Moore II (back): questionable

RB Zack Moss (forearm): questionable

T Braden Smith (knee): questionable

BUCCANEERS

TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): limited

QB Baker Mayfield (ribs): limited

WR Trey Palmer (hip): limited

T Tristan Wirfs (shoulder): limited

PANTHERS

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (going): limited

P Johnny Hekker (personal): DNP

CB Jaycee Horn (toe): questionable

LB Tae Davis (illness): questionable

G Cade Mays (finger): doubtful

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (concussion): doubtful

K Eddy Piñeiro (right hamstring): doubtful

BROWNS

BENGALS

CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder): limited

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): DNP

RB Joe Mixon (illness): DNP

VIKINGS

LIONS

LB James Houston (ankle): limited

TE Sam LaPorta (ankle): limited

DT Alim McNeil (knee): limited

DL Benito Jones (illness): DNP

WR Jameson Williams (ankle): DNP

TE Brock Wright (hip): DNP

JETS

PATRIOTS

FALCONS

QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle): limited

DE Zach Harrison (knee): limited

LB Troy Anderson (pectoral): limited

CB Mike Hughes (concussion): limited

S DeMarco Hellams (concussion): DNP

C Drew Dalman (ankle): DNP

SAINTS

TITANS

SEAHAWKS

CARDINALS

BEARS

RB Khalil Herbert (back): limited

TE Cole Kmet (knee): limited

WR D.J. Moore (ankle): limited

QB Tyson Bagent (illness): DNP

DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder): DNP

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): DNP

LS Patrick Scales (foot): DNP

PACKERS

CHIEFS

CHARGERS

BRONCOS

TE Chris Manhertz (illness): DNP

T Mike McGlinchey (ribs): DNP

P Riley Dixon (personal): DNP

LS Mitchell Fraboni (personal): DNP

RAIDERS

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

T Jermaine Eluemanor (knee): limited

FB Jakob Johnson (back): limited

RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP

TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP

T Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness): DNP

EAGLES

DT Jordan Davis (ankle): limited

CB Darius Slay (knee): limited

WR DeVonta Smith (ankle): DNP

GIANTS

CB Deonte Banks (shoulder): limited

LB Carter Coughlin (shoulder): limited

CB Darnay Holmes (foot): limited

C John Michael Schmitz (shin): limited

QB Tyrod Taylor (back): limited

S Dane Belton (personal): DNP

S Jason Pinnock (toe): DNP

RAMS

C Brian Allen (illness): DNP

TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder): DNP

T Joseph Noteboom (foot): DNP

49ERS

C Jon Feliciano (back): limited

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): limited

RB Elijah Mitchell (illness): limited

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP

S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): DNP

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep): DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf): DNP

CB Ambry Thomas (hand): DNP

COWBOYS

DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle/knee): limited

DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle): DNP

OT Chuma Edoga (illness): DNP

DE Chauncey Golston (illness): DNP

S Malik Hooker (ankle/illness): DNP

G Tyler Smith (foot): DNP

S Juanyeh Thomas (illness): DNP

COMMANDERS

DE Casey Toohill (shoulder): limited

DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited

T Andrew Wylie (elbow): limited

CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder): DNP

CB Christian Holmes (concussion): DNP

S Kam Curl (quad): DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring): DNP

DT Jonathan Allen (knee): OUT

CB Kendall Fuller (knee): OUT

BILLS

S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): limited

DOLPHINS