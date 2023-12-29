NFL injury tracker Week 17: Trevor Lawrence out; Ja'Marr Chase limited again

Trevor Larwence will miss the first game of his NFL career Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was supposed to participate in Thursday's practice in a limited capacity, but ended up not showing up on the field. On Friday, he was ruled out for the matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The 24-year-old also missed practice Wednesday as he deals with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Lawrence suffered the injury Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter when he extended himself to dive for a first down on fourth-and-1.

"When I landed, I knew something was off," Lawrence said this week. "And the next play, it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out, and we were able to get some points, and then on the two-point [conversion attempt] could tell by the way I threw it, I couldn't really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing.

"I would've loved to have stayed in, but just kind of hurting everybody at that point if I do, so they made the call to just take a seat the rest of the night."

Should he not be able to go Sunday against the Carolina Panthers it will be C.J. Beathard under center.

Chase limited again at practice, sends digs at Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant again on Friday. He returned to the field on Thursday for the first time since suffering a right shoulder injury on Dec. 16. While he was back on the field, he said his status remains up in the air. Head coach Zac Taylor said, "We'll see" when asked about Chase's availability for Sunday.

On Thursday, Chase was busy stirring the pot ahead of the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I know what I see on paper. I know what I see in game," Chase said. "That's why they double everybody. 'Cause they can't do it one on one.

"The best player on their team is [cornerback L'Jarius] Sneed. That's a fact. Everybody knows that. That's why they double everything they see. ... They know I'm good. They know how to play us. It's not like they've got a superstar on their defense."

As it stands, the Chiefs are one game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC playoff race. An already meaningful matchup now has some spice to it, thanks to Chase.

"I'm just adding fire to the fuel right now," Chase added. "They're gonna take this, run with it. Hope they put it in their locker."

LIONS

CB Cam Sutton (toe): questionable

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): OUT

LB James Houston (ankle): OUT

TE Brock Wright (hip): OUT

COWBOYS

DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee): questionable

T Tyron Smith (back): questionable

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): OUT

DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): OUT

DOLPHINS

OL Lester Cotton (hip): questionable

OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): questionable

S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb): questionable

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): doubtful

OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable

RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): questionable

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): OUT

RAVENS

S Kyle Hamilton (knee): questionable

G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad): questionable

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): OUT

WR Zay Flowers (calf): questionable

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): questionable

CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): questionable

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barnmore (knee): questionable

DB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable

TE Hunter Henry (knee): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable

CB Shaun Wade (hip): questionable

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT

S Kyle Dugger (illness): questionable

BILLS

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable

S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): questionable

DE DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable

WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): questionable

FALCONS

OL Kalen McGary (knee): questionable

BEARS

OL Lucas Patrick (knee): questionable

TE Cole Kmet (knee): questionable

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): OUT

TITANS

CB Tre Avery (knee): questionable

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

DL Marlon Davidson (groin): limited

CB Caleb Farley (back): OUT

WR Chris Moore (ribs): limited

OLD Caleb Murphy (shoulder): limited

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): limited

WR Colton Dowell (hip): limited

C Aaron Brewer (knee/ankle): DNP

TEXANS

G Shaq Mason (calf): limited

WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): limited

LB Denzel Perryman (ankle): limited

DE Will Anderson (ankle): DNP

DT Maliek Collins (hip): DNP

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): DNP

CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand): DNP

DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): DNP

RAIDERS

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee): limited

C Andre James (ankle): limited

DE Malcolm Koonce (ribs): limited

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

WR DJ Turner (shoulder): limited

RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP

TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP

COLTS

LB Segun Olubi (hip): limited

LB Cameron McGrone (illness): DNP

WR D.J. Montgomery (groin): DNP

RB Zack Moss (forearm): OUT

PANTHERS

RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring): limited

LB Marquis Haynes (back): limited

OT Taylor Moton (rest/knee): limited

CB Jaycee Horn (toe): questionable

OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot): questionable

LB Frankie Luvu (quad): questionable

CB Troy Hill (concussion): OUT

JAGUARS

CB Tyson Campbell (finger): limited

FS Andre Cisco (groin): limited

G Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited

WR Zay Jones (hamstring): limited

OT Walker Little (hamstring): limited

OT Cam Robinson (knee): limited

TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited

QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder): DNP

RAMS

OL Joe Noteboom (foot): limited

DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited

A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): limited

P Jamie Gillan (left groin/left knee): limited

OL Justin Pugh (elbow/back): limited

DB Deonte Banks (shoulder): questionable

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quad): questionable

TE Lawrence Cager (groin): doubtful

CARDINALS

LB Zaven Collins (ankle): limited

S Andre Chachere (shoulder): limited

LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): limited

DL Leki Fotu (hand): limited

LB Owen Pappoe (ankle): limited

CB Bobby Price (quad): limited

DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

CB Garrett Williams (knee): limited

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee): DNP

QB Kyler Murray (illness): DNP

WR Marquise Brown (heel): OUT

EAGLES

LB Zach Cunningham (knee): limited

LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): limited

CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP

SAINTS

S Jordan Howden (illness): limited

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): limited

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

C Erik McCoy (foot): limited

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): limited

WR Chris Olave (ankle): limited

DE Payton Turner (toe): limited

S Lonnie Johnson (knee): DNP

T Tyan Ramczyl (knee): DNP

BUCCANEERS

OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin): DNP

CB Carlton Davis (concussion): DNP

TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): DNP

WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest): DNP

49ERS

LB Oren Burks (knee): limited

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): limited

WR Deebo Samuel (neck): limited

CB Ambry Thomas (knee/hand): limited

T Trent Williams (groin): limited

DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP

G Aaron Banks (toe): DNP

S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): DNP

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): DNP

RB Jordan Mason (illness): DNP

T Jaylon Moore (concussion): DNP

COMMANDERS

DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): limited

T Andrew Wylie (elbow): limited

CB Kendall Fuller (knee): DNP

C Tyler Larsen (knee): DNP

T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): DNP

DE James Smith-Williams (illness): DNP

QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring): questionable

S Percy Butler (wrist): OUT

CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion): OUT

STEELERS

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): limited

RB Najee Harris (knee): limited

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): DNP

LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): DNP

SEAHAWKS

G Anthony Bradford (elbow): limited

S Jamal Adams (knee): limited

CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): limited

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP

T Jason Peters (foot): DNP

RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness): DNP

LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

DE Mario Edwards (knee): DNP

DE Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder): DNP

WR DK Metcalf (back): DNP

CHARGERS

DB Deane Leonard (heel): limited

T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

TE Nick Vannett (back): limited

DL Nick Williams (shoulder): limited

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): DNP

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): OUT

WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

BRONCOS

WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): limited

OLB Baron Browning (concussion): DNP

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): DNP

S Justin Simmons (illness): DNP

WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): DNP

RB Dwayne Washington (illness): DNP

BENGALS

CB Jalen Davis (groin): limited

TE Mitchell Wilcox (foot): limited

WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): questionable

CHIEFS

G Trey Smith (ankle/knee): limited

CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): DNP

RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): DNP

T Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

WR Kadarius Toney (hip): DNP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): DNP

PACKERS

RB AJ Dillon (thumb): limited

G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder/knee): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited

S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): limited

CB Robert Rochell (neck): limited

LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited

WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): DNP

DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): DNP

S Darnell Savage (shoulder): questionable

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): doubtful

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful

TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): doubtful

VIKINGS