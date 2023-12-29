Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 17: Trevor Lawrence dealing with shoulder sprain; Ja'Marr Chase back at practice

Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17

Sean Leahy
Trevor Lawrence was supposed to participate in Thursday's Jacksonville Jaguars practice in a limited capacity, but ended up not showing up on the field.

It was the second straight day the Jaguars quarterback did not take part in practice as he deals with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Lawrence suffered the injury Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter when he extended himself to dive for a first down on fourth-and-1.

"When I landed, I knew something was off," Lawrence said this week. "And the next play, it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out, and we were able to get some points, and then on the two-point [conversion attempt] could tell by the way I threw it, I couldn't really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing.

"I would've loved to have stayed in, but just kind of hurting everybody at that point if I do, so they made the call to just take a seat the rest of the night."

Should he not be able to go Sunday against the Carolina Panthers it will be C.J. Beathard under center.

Chase back at practice, sends digs at Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, his first action since suffering a right shoulder injury on Dec. 16. While he was back on the field, he said his status remains up in the air and the final decision on whether he plays will be up to him.

Chase also spent Thursday stirring the pot ahead of the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I know what I see on paper. I know what I see in game," Chase said. "That's why they double everybody. 'Cause they can't do it one on one.

"The best player on their team is [cornerback L'Jarius] Sneed. That's a fact. Everybody knows that. That's why they double everything they see. ... They know I'm good. They know how to play us. It's not like they've got a superstar on their defense."

As it stands, the Chiefs are one game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC playoff race. An already meaningful matchup now has some spice to it, thanks to Chase.

"I'm just adding fire to the fuel right now," Chase added. "They're gonna take this, run with it. Hope they put it in their locker."

LIONS

  • CB Cam Sutton (toe): questionable

  • DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): OUT

  • LB James Houston (ankle): OUT

  • TE Brock Wright (hip): OUT

COWBOYS

  • DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee): questionable

  • T Tyron Smith (back): questionable

  • RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): OUT

  • DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): OUT

DOLPHINS

  • RB De'Von Achane (toe): limited

  • T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back): limited

  • WR Robbie Chosen (concussion): limited

  • OL Lester Cotton (hip): limited

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): limited

  • WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): limited

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

  • CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb): limited

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): limited

  • OL Austin Jackson (oblique): limited

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad): limited

  • LB Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist): limited

  • RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): DNP

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): DNP

RAVENS

  • S Kyle Hamilton (knee): limited

  • CB Arthur Maulet (knee): limited

  • G/T Patrick Mekan (concussion): limited

  • P Jordan Stout (back): limited

  • G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad): limited

  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): DNP

  • WR Zay Flowers (calf): DNP

  • LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): DNP

  • CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): DNP

PATRIOTS

  • DL Christian Barnmore (knee): limited

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): limited

  • DB Myles Bryant (chest): limited

  • TE Hunter Henry (knee): limited

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): limited

  • CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

  • SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): limited

  • CB Shaun Wade (hip): limited

  • OT Trent Brown (illness): DNP

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (illness): DNP

  • S Jalen Mills (concussion): DNP

  • S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): DNP

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): DNP

BILLS

  • LB Terrel Bernard (ankle): limited

  • DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): limited

  • S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): limited

  • S Micah Hyde (neck stinger): limited

  • RB Ty Johnson (shoulder): limited

  • DE Shaq Lawson (illness): DNP

FALCONS

  • OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): limited

  • DL David Onyemata (ankle): limited

  • OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited

  • OL Jake Matthews (knee): limited

  • OL Kalen McGary (knee): limited

  • LB Lorenzo Carter (neck): limited

  • QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle): limited

BEARS

  • OL Lucas Patrick (knee): limited

  • TE Cole Kmet (knee): DNP

  • WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): DNP

TITANS

  • G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

  • DL Marlon Davidson (groin): limited

  • CB Caleb Farley (back): limited

  • WR Chris Moore (ribs): limited

  • OLD Caleb Murphy (shoulder): limited

  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): limited

  • WR Colton Dowell (hip): limited

  • C Aaron Brewer (knee/ankle): DNP

TEXANS

  • G Shaq Mason (calf): limited

  • WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

  • LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): limited

  • LB Denzel Perryman (ankle): limited

  • DE Will Anderson (ankle): DNP

  • DT Maliek Collins (hip): DNP

  • DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): DNP

  • CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand): DNP

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): DNP

RAIDERS

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

  • T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee): limited

  • C Andre James (ankle): limited

  • DE Malcolm Koonce (ribs): limited

  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

  • WR DJ Turner (shoulder): limited

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP

  • TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP

COLTS

  • RB Zack Moss (forearm): limited

  • LB Segun Olubi (hip): limited

  • LB Cameron McGrone (illness): DNP

  • WR D.J. Montgomery (groin): DNP

PANTHERS

  • OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot): limited

  • LB Frankie Luvu (quad): limited

  • RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring): limited

  • LB Marquis Haynes (back): limited

  • OT Taylor Moton (rest/knee): limited

  • CB Troy Hill (concussion): DNP

  • CB Jaycee Horn (toe): DNP

JAGUARS

  • CB Tyson Campbell (finger): limited

  • FS Andre Cisco (groin): limited

  • G Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited

  • WR Zay Jones (hamstring): limited

  • OT Walker Little (hamstring): limited

  • OT Cam Robinson (knee): limited

  • TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder): DNP

RAMS

  • OL Joe Noteboom (foot): limited

  • DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

  • DB Deonte Banks (shoulder): limited

  • TE Lawrence Cager (groin): limited

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited

  • A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited

  • DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): limited

  • P Jamie Gillan (left groin/left knee): limited

  • OL Justin Pugh (elbow/back): limited

CARDINALS

  • LB Zaven Collins (ankle): limited

  • S Andre Chachere (shoulder): limited

  • LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): limited

  • DL Leki Fotu (hand): limited

  • LB Owen Pappoe (ankle): limited

  • CB Bobby Price (quad): limited

  • DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

  • CB Garrett Williams (knee): limited

EAGLES

  • LB Zach Cunningham (knee): limited

  • LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): limited

  • CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP

SAINTS

  • S Jordan Howden (illness): limited

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): limited

  • DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

  • C Erik McCoy (foot): limited

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): limited

  • WR Chris Olave (ankle): limited

  • DE Payton Turner (toe): limited

  • S Lonnie Johnson (knee): DNP

  • T Tyan Ramczyl (knee): DNP

BUCCANEERS

  • OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin): DNP

  • CB Carlton Davis (concussion): DNP

  • TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest): DNP

49ERS

  • LB Oren Burks (knee): limited

  • DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): limited

  • WR Deebo Samuel (neck): limited

  • CB Ambry Thomas (knee/hand): limited

  • T Trent Williams (groin): limited

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP

  • G Aaron Banks (toe): DNP

  • S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): DNP

  • TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

  • WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): DNP

  • RB Jordan Mason (illness): DNP

  • T Jaylon Moore (concussion): DNP

COMMANDERS

  • DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited

  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): limited

  • T Andrew Wylie (elbow): limited

  • S Percy Butler (wrist): DNP

  • CB Kendall Fuller (knee): DNP

  • C Tyler Larsen (knee): DNP

  • T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): DNP

  • DE James Smith-Williams (illness): DNP

  • CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion): DNP

STEELERS

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): limited

  • RB Najee Harris (knee): limited

  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): DNP

  • LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): DNP

SEAHAWKS

  • G Anthony Bradford (elbow): limited

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): limited

  • CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): limited

  • WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP

  • T Jason Peters (foot): DNP

  • RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness): DNP

  • LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

  • DE Mario Edwards (knee): DNP

  • DE Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder): DNP

  • WR DK Metcalf (back): DNP

CHARGERS

  • OLB Joey Bosa (foot): limited

  • DB Deane Leonard (heel): limited

  • T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

  • TE Nick Vannett (back): limited

  • DL Nick Williams (shoulder): limited

  • WR Keenan Allen (heel): DNP

  • LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): DNP

BRONCOS

  • WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): limited

  • OLB Baron Browning (concussion): DNP

  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): DNP

  • S Justin Simmons (illness): DNP

  • WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): DNP

  • RB Dwayne Washington (illness): DNP

BENGALS

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): limited

  • CB Jalen Davis (groin): limited

  • TE Mitchell Wilcox (foot): limited

CHIEFS

  • G Trey Smith (ankle/knee): limited

  • CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): DNP

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): DNP

  • T Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hip): DNP

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): DNP

PACKERS

  • RB AJ Dillon (thumb): limited

  • G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder/knee): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited

  • TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): limited

  • S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

  • WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): limited

  • CB Robert Rochell (neck): limited

  • S Darnell Savage (shoulder): limited

  • LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): DNP

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

  • WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): DNP

  • DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): DNP

VIKINGS

  • WR Jordan Addison (ankle): limited

  • CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): limited

  • DT Sheldon Day (ankle): limited

  • LB Troy Dye (wrist): limited

  • RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): limited

  • S Theo Jackson (toe): DNP

  • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): DNP

  • WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): DNP

  • DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): DNP