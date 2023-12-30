Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 17: Trevor Lawrence, Courtland Sutton out; Ja'Marr Chase questionable for Bengals

Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17

Sean Leahy
·7 min read
Trevor Lawrence will miss the first game of his NFL career Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter when he extended himself to dive for a first down on fourth-and-1.

"When I landed, I knew something was off," Lawrence said this week. "And the next play, it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out, and we were able to get some points, and then on the two-point [conversion attempt] could tell by the way I threw it, I couldn't really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing."

The injury will end Lawrence's 49-game consecutive starts streak — one that tied him Patrick Mahomes for the second-longest active streak among quarterbacks.

C.J. Beathard will make his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.

Broncos lose Sutton

When Jarrett Stidham takes over for Russell Wilson on Sunday for the Denver Broncos, he'll be down Courtland Sutton.

The wide receiver has been ruled out after suffering a concussion in Week 16. Sutton's absence will be a big loss for the Broncos. He leads the team in targets (86), receiving yards (770), receptions, (58), and touchdowns (10).

"If he's not in there, we all have to step up," said wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. "He does so many things, some of the catches he's made.''

Chase limited again at practice, sends digs at Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant again on Friday. He returned to the field on Thursday for the first time since suffering a right shoulder injury on Dec. 16. While he was back on the field, he said his status remains up in the air. Head coach Zac Taylor said, "We'll see" when asked about Chase's availability for Sunday.

On Thursday, Chase was busy stirring the pot ahead of the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I know what I see on paper. I know what I see in game," Chase said. "That's why they double everybody. 'Cause they can't do it one on one.

"The best player on their team is [cornerback L'Jarius] Sneed. That's a fact. Everybody knows that. That's why they double everything they see. ... They know I'm good. They know how to play us. It's not like they've got a superstar on their defense."

As it stands, the Chiefs are one game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC playoff race. An already meaningful matchup now has some spice to it, thanks to Chase.

"I'm just adding fire to the fuel right now," Chase added. "They're gonna take this, run with it. Hope they put it in their locker."

LIONS

  • CB Cam Sutton (toe): questionable

  • DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): OUT

  • LB James Houston (ankle): OUT

  • TE Brock Wright (hip): OUT

COWBOYS

  • DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee): questionable

  • T Tyron Smith (back): questionable

  • RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): OUT

  • DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): OUT

DOLPHINS

  • OL Lester Cotton (hip): questionable

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): questionable

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

  • CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb): questionable

  • OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable

  • RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): questionable

  • CB Jalen Ramsey (knee): questionable

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): doubtful

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): OUT

RAVENS

  • S Kyle Hamilton (knee): questionable

  • G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad): questionable

  • WR Zay Flowers (calf): questionable

  • LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): questionable

  • CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): questionable

  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): OUT

PATRIOTS

  • DL Christian Barnmore (knee): questionable

  • DB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable

  • TE Hunter Henry (knee): questionable

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

  • CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

  • SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Shaun Wade (hip): questionable

  • S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable

  • S Kyle Dugger (illness): questionable

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT

BILLS

  • DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable

  • S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): questionable

  • DE DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable

  • WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): questionable

FALCONS

  • OL Kalen McGary (knee): questionable

BEARS

  • OL Lucas Patrick (knee): questionable

  • TE Cole Kmet (knee): questionable

  • WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): OUT

TITANS

  • CB Tre Avery (knee): questionable

  • DL Marlon Davidson (groin): questionable

  • TE Josh Whyle (knee): questionable

  • CB Caleb Farley (back): OUT

TEXANS

  • DE Will Anderson (ankle): questionable

  • DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable

  • CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand): questionable

  • FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): questionable

  • DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): OUT

RAIDERS

  • T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee): questionable

  • C Andre James (ankle): questionable

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quad): doubtful

  • TE Michael Mayer (toe): OUT

COLTS

  • WR Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder): questionable

  • LB Cameron McGrone (illness): questionable

  • WR D.J. Montgomery (groin): questionable

  • OT Braden Smith (knee): questionable

  • CB Kenny Moore II (back): questionable

  • RB Zack Moss (forearm): OUT

PANTHERS

  • CB Jaycee Horn (toe): questionable

  • OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot): questionable

  • LB Frankie Luvu (quad): questionable

  • LB Marquis Haynes (back): questionable

  • CB Troy Hill (concussion): OUT

JAGUARS

  • WR Zay Jones (hamstring): questionable

  • OT Cam Robinson (knee): questionable

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder): OUT

RAMS

  • OL Joe Noteboom (foot): questionable

  • WR Puka Nacua (hip): questionable

  • LB Ernest Jones (illness): questionable

  • OT Alaric Jackson (thigh): questionable

  • DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring): OUT

GIANTS

  • DB Deonte Banks (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quad): questionable

  • TE Lawrence Cager (groin): doubtful

CARDINALS

  • LB Owen Pappoe (ankle): questionable

  • CB Bobby Price (quad): questionable

  • CB Garrett Williams (knee): questionable

  • QB Kyler Murray (illness): questionable

  • WR Marquise Brown (heel): OUT

  • DT Leki Fotu (hand): OUT

  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee): OUT

EAGLES

  • LB Zach Cunningham (knee): questionable

  • TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Darius Slay (knee): OUT

SAINTS

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): questionable

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): questionable

  • DE Payton Turner (toe): questionable

  • RB Alvin Kamara (illness): questionable

  • P Lou Hedley (illness): questionable

  • S Lonnie Johnson (knee): OUT

  • T Ryan Ramczyk (knee): OUT

BUCCANEERS

  • OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin): OUT

  • CB Carlton Davis (concussion): OUT

  • TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): OUT

  • DT Mike Greene (calf): OUT

  • WR Rakim Jarrett (quad): OUT

49ERS

  • WR Danny Gray (shoulder): questionable

  • CB Ambry Thomas (knee/hand): questionable

  • G Aaron Banks (toe): questionable

  • RB Jordan Mason (illness): questionable

  • Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness): questionable

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): OUT

  • S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): OUT

  • TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): OUT

  • WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): OUT

  • T Jaylon Moore (concussion): OUT

COMMANDERS

  • QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring): questionable

  • T Andrew Wylie (elbow): questionable

  • S Percy Butler (wrist): OUT

  • CB Kendall Fuller (knee): OUT

  • C Tyler Larsen (knee): OUT

  • T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): OUT

  • CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion): OUT

STEELERS

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): questionable

  • DB Trenton Thompson (necl): OUT

  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT

  • LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): OUT

SEAHAWKS

  • CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): questionable

  • RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness): questionable

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): questionable

  • LB Nick Bellore (knee): questionable

  • WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): OUT

  • T Jason Peters (foot): OUT

  • LB Frank Clark (NIR): OUT

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): OUT

  • DE Mario Edwards Jr. (knee): OUT

CHARGERS

  • TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable

  • DB Deane Leonard (heel): questionable

  • G Zion Johnson (neck): questionable

  • DL Nick Williams (shoulder): doubtful

  • LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): doubtful

  • LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful

  • WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): OUT

  • WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

  • OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

BRONCOS

  • RB Dwayne Washington (illness): questionable

  • WR Jerry Jeudy (illness): questionable

  • WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): questionable

  • T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT

  • WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): OUT

  • OLB Baron Browning (concussion): OUT

  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

BENGALS

  • CB Jalen Davis (groin): questionable

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): questionable

CHIEFS

  • CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): questionable

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): questionable

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): questionable

  • T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT

PACKERS

  • CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable

  • WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): questionable

  • DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable

  • S Darnell Savage (shoulder): questionable

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): doubtful

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful

  • TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): doubtful

VIKINGS

  • CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): questionable

  • LB Troy Dye (wrist): questionable

  • WR Jordan Addison (ankle): questionable

  • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT

  • S Theo Jackson (toe): OUT

  • WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

  • DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): OUT