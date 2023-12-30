NFL injury tracker Week 17: Trevor Lawrence, Courtland Sutton out; Ja'Marr Chase questionable for Bengals

Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17

Trevor Lawrence will miss the first game of his NFL career Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter when he extended himself to dive for a first down on fourth-and-1.

"When I landed, I knew something was off," Lawrence said this week. "And the next play, it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out, and we were able to get some points, and then on the two-point [conversion attempt] could tell by the way I threw it, I couldn't really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing."

The injury will end Lawrence's 49-game consecutive starts streak — one that tied him Patrick Mahomes for the second-longest active streak among quarterbacks.

C.J. Beathard will make his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.

Broncos lose Sutton

When Jarrett Stidham takes over for Russell Wilson on Sunday for the Denver Broncos, he'll be down Courtland Sutton.

The wide receiver has been ruled out after suffering a concussion in Week 16. Sutton's absence will be a big loss for the Broncos. He leads the team in targets (86), receiving yards (770), receptions, (58), and touchdowns (10).

"If he's not in there, we all have to step up," said wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. "He does so many things, some of the catches he's made.''

Chase limited again at practice, sends digs at Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant again on Friday. He returned to the field on Thursday for the first time since suffering a right shoulder injury on Dec. 16. While he was back on the field, he said his status remains up in the air. Head coach Zac Taylor said, "We'll see" when asked about Chase's availability for Sunday.

On Thursday, Chase was busy stirring the pot ahead of the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I know what I see on paper. I know what I see in game," Chase said. "That's why they double everybody. 'Cause they can't do it one on one.

"The best player on their team is [cornerback L'Jarius] Sneed. That's a fact. Everybody knows that. That's why they double everything they see. ... They know I'm good. They know how to play us. It's not like they've got a superstar on their defense."

As it stands, the Chiefs are one game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC playoff race. An already meaningful matchup now has some spice to it, thanks to Chase.

"I'm just adding fire to the fuel right now," Chase added. "They're gonna take this, run with it. Hope they put it in their locker."

LIONS

CB Cam Sutton (toe): questionable

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): OUT

LB James Houston (ankle): OUT

TE Brock Wright (hip): OUT

COWBOYS

DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee): questionable

T Tyron Smith (back): questionable

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): OUT

DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): OUT

DOLPHINS

OL Lester Cotton (hip): questionable

OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): questionable

S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb): questionable

OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable

RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): questionable

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee): questionable

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): doubtful

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): OUT

RAVENS

S Kyle Hamilton (knee): questionable

G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad): questionable

WR Zay Flowers (calf): questionable

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): questionable

CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): questionable

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): OUT

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barnmore (knee): questionable

DB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable

TE Hunter Henry (knee): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable

CB Shaun Wade (hip): questionable

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable

S Kyle Dugger (illness): questionable

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT

BILLS

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable

S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): questionable

DE DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable

WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): questionable

FALCONS

OL Kalen McGary (knee): questionable

BEARS

OL Lucas Patrick (knee): questionable

TE Cole Kmet (knee): questionable

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): OUT

TITANS

CB Tre Avery (knee): questionable

DL Marlon Davidson (groin): questionable

TE Josh Whyle (knee): questionable

CB Caleb Farley (back): OUT

TEXANS

DE Will Anderson (ankle): questionable

DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable

CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand): questionable

FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable

DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): questionable

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): OUT

RAIDERS

T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee): questionable

C Andre James (ankle): questionable

RB Josh Jacobs (quad): doubtful

TE Michael Mayer (toe): OUT

COLTS

WR Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder): questionable

LB Cameron McGrone (illness): questionable

WR D.J. Montgomery (groin): questionable

OT Braden Smith (knee): questionable

CB Kenny Moore II (back): questionable

RB Zack Moss (forearm): OUT

PANTHERS

CB Jaycee Horn (toe): questionable

OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot): questionable

LB Frankie Luvu (quad): questionable

LB Marquis Haynes (back): questionable

CB Troy Hill (concussion): OUT

JAGUARS

WR Zay Jones (hamstring): questionable

OT Cam Robinson (knee): questionable

QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder): OUT

RAMS

OL Joe Noteboom (foot): questionable

WR Puka Nacua (hip): questionable

LB Ernest Jones (illness): questionable

OT Alaric Jackson (thigh): questionable

DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring): OUT

GIANTS

DB Deonte Banks (shoulder): questionable

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quad): questionable

TE Lawrence Cager (groin): doubtful

CARDINALS

LB Owen Pappoe (ankle): questionable

CB Bobby Price (quad): questionable

CB Garrett Williams (knee): questionable

QB Kyler Murray (illness): questionable

WR Marquise Brown (heel): OUT

DT Leki Fotu (hand): OUT

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee): OUT

EAGLES

LB Zach Cunningham (knee): questionable

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring): questionable

CB Darius Slay (knee): OUT

SAINTS

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): questionable

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): questionable

DE Payton Turner (toe): questionable

RB Alvin Kamara (illness): questionable

P Lou Hedley (illness): questionable

S Lonnie Johnson (knee): OUT

T Ryan Ramczyk (knee): OUT

BUCCANEERS

OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin): OUT

CB Carlton Davis (concussion): OUT

TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): OUT

DT Mike Greene (calf): OUT

WR Rakim Jarrett (quad): OUT

49ERS

WR Danny Gray (shoulder): questionable

CB Ambry Thomas (knee/hand): questionable

G Aaron Banks (toe): questionable

RB Jordan Mason (illness): questionable

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness): questionable

DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): OUT

S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): OUT

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): OUT

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): OUT

T Jaylon Moore (concussion): OUT

COMMANDERS

QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring): questionable

T Andrew Wylie (elbow): questionable

S Percy Butler (wrist): OUT

CB Kendall Fuller (knee): OUT

C Tyler Larsen (knee): OUT

T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): OUT

CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion): OUT

STEELERS

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): questionable

DB Trenton Thompson (necl): OUT

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT

LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): OUT

SEAHAWKS

CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): questionable

RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness): questionable

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): questionable

LB Nick Bellore (knee): questionable

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): OUT

T Jason Peters (foot): OUT

LB Frank Clark (NIR): OUT

S Jamal Adams (knee): OUT

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (knee): OUT

CHARGERS

TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable

DB Deane Leonard (heel): questionable

G Zion Johnson (neck): questionable

DL Nick Williams (shoulder): doubtful

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): doubtful

LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): OUT

WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

BRONCOS

RB Dwayne Washington (illness): questionable

WR Jerry Jeudy (illness): questionable

WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): questionable

T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT

WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): OUT

OLB Baron Browning (concussion): OUT

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

BENGALS

CB Jalen Davis (groin): questionable

WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): questionable

CHIEFS

CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): questionable

RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): questionable

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): questionable

T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT

PACKERS

CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable

WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): questionable

DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable

S Darnell Savage (shoulder): questionable

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): doubtful

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful

TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): doubtful

VIKINGS