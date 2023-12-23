Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 16: Keenan Allen out vs. Bills; Colts get boost with Taylor boost return

Everything you need know injury-wise about Week 16 of the NFL season.

Sean Leahy
·7 min read
The Los Angeles Chargers have an interim head coach and will look to rebound after a 63-21 thrashing by the Las Vegas Raiders when they face the Buffalo Bills Saturday night.

At 5-9, the Chargers are not officially eliminated, but their playoff hopes are diminished, and they'll look to give Giff Smith a win in his first game in charge without the services of wide receiver Keenan Allen.

This will be the second straight game that a heel injury has kept Allen out. And already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers offense needs help.

"It's kind of been the injury of the year," Smith said. "I'm not a very good medical guy, obviously, with a commercial rec degree. It's just been a weird injury this year."

Taylor cleared to return for Colts: Will Pittman Jr. play?

After suffering a concussion following a hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee that led to his suspension for the rest of the season, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Head coach Shane Steichen said that Pittman Jr. was cleared on Friday, but after traveling with the team to Atlanta the wide receiver was placed back into concussion protocol.

While running back Zack Moss looks to be out with a forearm injury, the Colts are welcoming back Jonathan Taylor following a thumb injury. Taylor has been out since Week 12, but was a full participant in practice this week and doesn't have an injury designation headed into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"It sucks when it's something that seems minor, and you're like, of course it was my dominant hand," Taylor said via Colts.com. "Very anxious to get back out there."

Tyreek Hill returns to Dolphins' practice

After missing last week's win over the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill was back at Miami Dolphins practice on Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity as he deals with a left ankle injury. He's questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

While a promising sign, Hill did test the ankle ahead of Sunday's game before being ruled out. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the wide receiver on Wednesday as "pretty close." But the final decision, like it was in Week 15, will come down to how Hill ultimately feels.

Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report.

BENGALS

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): OUT

STEELERS

  • DB Elijah Riley (ankle): questionable

  • FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT

  • DB Trenton Thompson (neck): OUT

BILLS

  • CB Kaiir Elam (illness): questionable

  • DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable

  • RB Ty Johnson (shoulder): questionable

  • DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable

  • S Micah Hyde (neck stinger): OUT

  • WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): OUT

CHARGERS

  • CB Essang Bassey (concussion): questionable

  • TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable

  • DL Nick Williams (shoulder): questionable

  • DB Deane Leonard (heel): doubtful

  • LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful

  • WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

  • OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

COLTS

  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. (shoulder): OUT

  • LB Segun Olubi (hip): OUT

  • RB Zack Moss (forearm): OUT

  • C Jack Anderson (illness): OUT

  • T Braden Smith (knee): OUT

FALCONS

  • OL Kaleb McGary (knee): questionable

  • DL David Onyemata (ankle): questionable

  • OLB Bud Dupree (back): questionable

  • FB Keith Smith (ankle): doubtful

PACKERS

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): questionable

  • RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): questionable

  • DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable

  • WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): questionable

  • CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable

  • S Rudy Ford (back): questionable

  • WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): questionable

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful

  • RB Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder): doubtful

  • T Luke Tenuta (ankle): doubtful

  • TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): OUT

  • S Darnell Savage (shoulder): OUT

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): OUT

PANTHERS

  • LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): questionable

  • S Sam Franklin Jr. (quad): questionable

  • TE Ian Thomas (ankle): questionable

BROWNS

  • G Joel Bitonio (back/knee): questionable

  • LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): OUT

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral): OUT

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): OUT

  • LB Anthony Walker (knee): OUT

TEXANS

  • DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable

  • WR Nico Collins (calf): questionable

  • LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles): questionable

  • DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): OUT

  • LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): OUT

  • QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): OUT

LIONS

  • FB Jason Cabinda (knee): OUT

  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): OUT

  • CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring): OUT

  • TE Brock Wright (hip): OUT

  • LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder): doubtful

VIKINGS

  • RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): questionable

  • NT Harrison Phillips (back): questionable

  • DT Jonathan Bullard (ankle): questionable

  • T Brian O'Neill (ankle): questionable

  • LB Ivan Pace Jr. (shoulder): questionable

  • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT

  • WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

COMMANDERS

  • S Percy Butler (illness): questionable

  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): OUT

  • C Tyler Larsen (knee): OUT

  • T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): OUT

JETS

  • RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle): questionable

  • DB Jordan Whitehead (knee): questionable

  • OT Duane Brown (back): questionable

  • DL John-Franklin Myers (hip): questionable

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): OUT

  • QB Zach Wilson (concussion): OUT

SEAHAWKS

  • CB Tre Brown (heel/knee): questionable

  • C Evan Brown (illness): questionable

  • RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder): questionable

  • CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): questionable

  • WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): OUT

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): OUT

  • LB Frank Clark Sr. (illness): OUT

TITANS

  • G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): questionable

  • C Aaron Brewer (ankle): questionable

  • TE Trevon Wesco (shin): questionable

  • TE Josh Whyle (knee): questionable

  • TE Chig Okonkwo (illness): questionable

  • QB Will Levis (ankle): questionable

  • LB Jack Gibbens (back): OUT

  • LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): OUT

  • S Amani Hooker (knee): OUT

  • DL TK McClendon (shoulder): OUT

  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): OUT

  • DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): OUT

  • WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring): OUT

  • S K'Von Wallace (quad): OUT

  • CB Caleb Farley (back): OUT

JAGUARS

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion): questionable

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Tyson Campbell (quad): questionable

  • S Andre Cisco (groin): questionable

  • TE Brenton Strange (foot): questionable

  • WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring): questionable

BUCCANEERS

  • DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): questionable

  • S Antoine Winfield (calf): questionable

CARDINALS

  • S Andre Chachere (shoulder): questionable

  • CB Antonio Hamilton (calf): questionable

  • LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): questionable

  • WR Greg Dortch (shoulder): questionable

  • CB Bobby Price (quad): OUT

  • CB Garrett Williams (knee): OUT

  • WR Marquise Brown (heel): OUT

BEARS

  • RB Travis Homer (hamstring): questionable

  • RB D'Onta Foreman (personal): questionable

  • TE Cole Kmet (quad): questionable

  • OL Teven Jenkins (concussion): OUT

  • LB Noah Sewell (knee): OUT

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (spectoral): OUT

COWBOYS

  • S Malik Hooker (ankle): questionable

  • G Zack Martin (thigh): questionable

  • T Tyron Smith (back): doubtful

  • DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): OUT

DOLPHINS

  • WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): questionable

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

  • CB Xavien Howard (hip): questionable

  • DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Cam Smith (hamstring): questionable

  • DB Elijah Campbell (knee): questionable

  • OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): OUT

PATRIOTS

  • DL Christian Barnmore (shoulder): questionable

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): questionable

  • OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): questionable

  • TE Hunter Henry (knee): questionable

  • CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

  • SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable

  • LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle): questionable

  • OT Conor McDermott (concussion): questionable

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (illness): questionable

  • S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): OUT

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): OUT

BRONCOS

  • OLB Nik Bonitto (knee): OUT

  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

  • T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT

RAIDERS

  • CB Jack Jones (knee): questionable

  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder): questionable

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quad): questionable

  • TE Jesper Horsted (hamstring): questionable

  • WR DJ Turner (shoulder): questionable

  • TE Michael Mayer (toe): OUT

CHIEFS

  • WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): OUT

  • T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

  • RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): OUT

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT

GIANTS

  • RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): questionable

  • DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): questionable

  • TE Lawrence Cager (groin): questionable

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): questionable

  • OL Evan Neal (ankle): OUT

  • DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): OUT

EAGLES

  • LB Zach Cunningham (knee): OUT

  • LB Landon Dickerson (thumb): OUT

  • CB Darius Slay (knee): OUT

  • CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral): OUT

  • LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): questionable

RAVENS

  • CB Arthur Maulet (knee): DNP

  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): DNP

49ERS

  • DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): questionable

  • WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): OUT

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): OUT

  • LB Oren Burks (knee): OUT

  • TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): OUT