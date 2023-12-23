NFL injury tracker Week 16: Keenan Allen out vs. Bills; Colts get boost with Taylor boost return

Everything you need know injury-wise about Week 16 of the NFL season.

The Los Angeles Chargers have an interim head coach and will look to rebound after a 63-21 thrashing by the Las Vegas Raiders when they face the Buffalo Bills Saturday night.

At 5-9, the Chargers are not officially eliminated, but their playoff hopes are diminished, and they'll look to give Giff Smith a win in his first game in charge without the services of wide receiver Keenan Allen.

This will be the second straight game that a heel injury has kept Allen out. And already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers offense needs help.

"It's kind of been the injury of the year," Smith said. "I'm not a very good medical guy, obviously, with a commercial rec degree. It's just been a weird injury this year."

Taylor cleared to return for Colts: Will Pittman Jr. play?

After suffering a concussion following a hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee that led to his suspension for the rest of the season, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Head coach Shane Steichen said that Pittman Jr. was cleared on Friday, but after traveling with the team to Atlanta the wide receiver was placed back into concussion protocol.

While running back Zack Moss looks to be out with a forearm injury, the Colts are welcoming back Jonathan Taylor following a thumb injury. Taylor has been out since Week 12, but was a full participant in practice this week and doesn't have an injury designation headed into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"It sucks when it's something that seems minor, and you're like, of course it was my dominant hand," Taylor said via Colts.com. "Very anxious to get back out there."

Tyreek Hill returns to Dolphins' practice

After missing last week's win over the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill was back at Miami Dolphins practice on Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity as he deals with a left ankle injury. He's questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

While a promising sign, Hill did test the ankle ahead of Sunday's game before being ruled out. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the wide receiver on Wednesday as "pretty close." But the final decision, like it was in Week 15, will come down to how Hill ultimately feels.

Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report.

BENGALS

WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): OUT

STEELERS

DB Elijah Riley (ankle): questionable

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT

DB Trenton Thompson (neck): OUT

BILLS

CB Kaiir Elam (illness): questionable

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable

RB Ty Johnson (shoulder): questionable

DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable

S Micah Hyde (neck stinger): OUT

WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): OUT

CHARGERS

CB Essang Bassey (concussion): questionable

TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable

DL Nick Williams (shoulder): questionable

DB Deane Leonard (heel): doubtful

LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful

WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

COLTS

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (shoulder): OUT

LB Segun Olubi (hip): OUT

RB Zack Moss (forearm): OUT

C Jack Anderson (illness): OUT

T Braden Smith (knee): OUT

FALCONS

OL Kaleb McGary (knee): questionable

DL David Onyemata (ankle): questionable

OLB Bud Dupree (back): questionable

FB Keith Smith (ankle): doubtful

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): questionable

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): questionable

DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable

WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): questionable

CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable

S Rudy Ford (back): questionable

WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): questionable

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful

RB Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder): doubtful

T Luke Tenuta (ankle): doubtful

TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): OUT

S Darnell Savage (shoulder): OUT

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): OUT

PANTHERS

LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): questionable

S Sam Franklin Jr. (quad): questionable

TE Ian Thomas (ankle): questionable

BROWNS

G Joel Bitonio (back/knee): questionable

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): OUT

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral): OUT

S Juan Thornhill (calf): OUT

LB Anthony Walker (knee): OUT

TEXANS

DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable

WR Nico Collins (calf): questionable

LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles): questionable

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): OUT

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): OUT

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): OUT

LIONS

FB Jason Cabinda (knee): OUT

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): OUT

CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring): OUT

TE Brock Wright (hip): OUT

LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder): doubtful

VIKINGS

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): questionable

NT Harrison Phillips (back): questionable

DT Jonathan Bullard (ankle): questionable

T Brian O'Neill (ankle): questionable

LB Ivan Pace Jr. (shoulder): questionable

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

COMMANDERS

S Percy Butler (illness): questionable

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): OUT

C Tyler Larsen (knee): OUT

T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): OUT

JETS

RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle): questionable

DB Jordan Whitehead (knee): questionable

OT Duane Brown (back): questionable

DL John-Franklin Myers (hip): questionable

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): OUT

QB Zach Wilson (concussion): OUT

SEAHAWKS

CB Tre Brown (heel/knee): questionable

C Evan Brown (illness): questionable

RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder): questionable

CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): questionable

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): OUT

S Jamal Adams (knee): OUT

LB Frank Clark Sr. (illness): OUT

TITANS

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): questionable

C Aaron Brewer (ankle): questionable

TE Trevon Wesco (shin): questionable

TE Josh Whyle (knee): questionable

TE Chig Okonkwo (illness): questionable

QB Will Levis (ankle): questionable

LB Jack Gibbens (back): OUT

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): OUT

S Amani Hooker (knee): OUT

DL TK McClendon (shoulder): OUT

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): OUT

DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): OUT

WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring): OUT

S K'Von Wallace (quad): OUT

CB Caleb Farley (back): OUT

JAGUARS

QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion): questionable

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): questionable

CB Tyson Campbell (quad): questionable

S Andre Cisco (groin): questionable

TE Brenton Strange (foot): questionable

WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring): questionable

BUCCANEERS

DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): questionable

S Antoine Winfield (calf): questionable

CARDINALS

S Andre Chachere (shoulder): questionable

CB Antonio Hamilton (calf): questionable

LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): questionable

WR Greg Dortch (shoulder): questionable

CB Bobby Price (quad): OUT

CB Garrett Williams (knee): OUT

WR Marquise Brown (heel): OUT

BEARS

RB Travis Homer (hamstring): questionable

RB D'Onta Foreman (personal): questionable

TE Cole Kmet (quad): questionable

OL Teven Jenkins (concussion): OUT

LB Noah Sewell (knee): OUT

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (spectoral): OUT

COWBOYS

S Malik Hooker (ankle): questionable

G Zack Martin (thigh): questionable

T Tyron Smith (back): doubtful

DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): OUT

DOLPHINS

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): questionable

S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

CB Xavien Howard (hip): questionable

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring): questionable

CB Cam Smith (hamstring): questionable

DB Elijah Campbell (knee): questionable

OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): OUT

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barnmore (shoulder): questionable

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): questionable

OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): questionable

TE Hunter Henry (knee): questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable

LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle): questionable

OT Conor McDermott (concussion): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (illness): questionable

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): OUT

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): OUT

BRONCOS

OLB Nik Bonitto (knee): OUT

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT

RAIDERS

CB Jack Jones (knee): questionable

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): questionable

RB Josh Jacobs (quad): questionable

TE Jesper Horsted (hamstring): questionable

WR DJ Turner (shoulder): questionable

TE Michael Mayer (toe): OUT

CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): OUT

T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): OUT

WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT

GIANTS

RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): questionable

DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): questionable

TE Lawrence Cager (groin): questionable

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): questionable

OL Evan Neal (ankle): OUT

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): OUT

EAGLES

LB Zach Cunningham (knee): OUT

LB Landon Dickerson (thumb): OUT

CB Darius Slay (knee): OUT

CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral): OUT

LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): questionable

RAVENS

CB Arthur Maulet (knee): DNP

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): DNP

49ERS