NFL injury tracker Week 16: Keenan Allen out vs. Bills; Colts get boost with Taylor boost return
Everything you need know injury-wise about Week 16 of the NFL season.
The Los Angeles Chargers have an interim head coach and will look to rebound after a 63-21 thrashing by the Las Vegas Raiders when they face the Buffalo Bills Saturday night.
At 5-9, the Chargers are not officially eliminated, but their playoff hopes are diminished, and they'll look to give Giff Smith a win in his first game in charge without the services of wide receiver Keenan Allen.
This will be the second straight game that a heel injury has kept Allen out. And already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers offense needs help.
"It's kind of been the injury of the year," Smith said. "I'm not a very good medical guy, obviously, with a commercial rec degree. It's just been a weird injury this year."
Taylor cleared to return for Colts: Will Pittman Jr. play?
After suffering a concussion following a hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee that led to his suspension for the rest of the season, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was downgraded to out on Saturday.
Head coach Shane Steichen said that Pittman Jr. was cleared on Friday, but after traveling with the team to Atlanta the wide receiver was placed back into concussion protocol.
While running back Zack Moss looks to be out with a forearm injury, the Colts are welcoming back Jonathan Taylor following a thumb injury. Taylor has been out since Week 12, but was a full participant in practice this week and doesn't have an injury designation headed into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
"It sucks when it's something that seems minor, and you're like, of course it was my dominant hand," Taylor said via Colts.com. "Very anxious to get back out there."
Tyreek Hill returns to Dolphins' practice
After missing last week's win over the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill was back at Miami Dolphins practice on Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity as he deals with a left ankle injury. He's questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
While a promising sign, Hill did test the ankle ahead of Sunday's game before being ruled out. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the wide receiver on Wednesday as "pretty close." But the final decision, like it was in Week 15, will come down to how Hill ultimately feels.
Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report.
BENGALS
WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): OUT
STEELERS
DB Elijah Riley (ankle): questionable
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT
QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT
DB Trenton Thompson (neck): OUT
BILLS
CB Kaiir Elam (illness): questionable
DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable
RB Ty Johnson (shoulder): questionable
DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable
S Micah Hyde (neck stinger): OUT
WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): OUT
CHARGERS
CB Essang Bassey (concussion): questionable
TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable
DL Nick Williams (shoulder): questionable
DB Deane Leonard (heel): doubtful
LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful
WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT
OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT
COLTS
WR Michael Pittman Jr. (shoulder): OUT
LB Segun Olubi (hip): OUT
RB Zack Moss (forearm): OUT
C Jack Anderson (illness): OUT
T Braden Smith (knee): OUT
FALCONS
OL Kaleb McGary (knee): questionable
DL David Onyemata (ankle): questionable
OLB Bud Dupree (back): questionable
FB Keith Smith (ankle): doubtful
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): questionable
RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): questionable
DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable
WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): questionable
CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable
S Rudy Ford (back): questionable
WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): questionable
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful
RB Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder): doubtful
T Luke Tenuta (ankle): doubtful
TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): OUT
S Darnell Savage (shoulder): OUT
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): OUT
PANTHERS
LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): questionable
S Sam Franklin Jr. (quad): questionable
TE Ian Thomas (ankle): questionable
BROWNS
G Joel Bitonio (back/knee): questionable
LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): OUT
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral): OUT
S Juan Thornhill (calf): OUT
LB Anthony Walker (knee): OUT
TEXANS
DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable
WR Nico Collins (calf): questionable
LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles): questionable
DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): OUT
LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): OUT
QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): OUT
LIONS
FB Jason Cabinda (knee): OUT
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): OUT
CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring): OUT
TE Brock Wright (hip): OUT
LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder): doubtful
VIKINGS
RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): questionable
NT Harrison Phillips (back): questionable
DT Jonathan Bullard (ankle): questionable
T Brian O'Neill (ankle): questionable
LB Ivan Pace Jr. (shoulder): questionable
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT
WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT
COMMANDERS
S Percy Butler (illness): questionable
RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): OUT
C Tyler Larsen (knee): OUT
T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): OUT
JETS
RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle): questionable
DB Jordan Whitehead (knee): questionable
OT Duane Brown (back): questionable
DL John-Franklin Myers (hip): questionable
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): OUT
QB Zach Wilson (concussion): OUT
SEAHAWKS
CB Tre Brown (heel/knee): questionable
C Evan Brown (illness): questionable
RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder): questionable
CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): questionable
WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): OUT
S Jamal Adams (knee): OUT
LB Frank Clark Sr. (illness): OUT
TITANS
G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): questionable
C Aaron Brewer (ankle): questionable
TE Trevon Wesco (shin): questionable
TE Josh Whyle (knee): questionable
TE Chig Okonkwo (illness): questionable
QB Will Levis (ankle): questionable
LB Jack Gibbens (back): OUT
LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): OUT
S Amani Hooker (knee): OUT
DL TK McClendon (shoulder): OUT
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): OUT
DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): OUT
WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring): OUT
S K'Von Wallace (quad): OUT
CB Caleb Farley (back): OUT
JAGUARS
QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion): questionable
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): questionable
CB Tyson Campbell (quad): questionable
S Andre Cisco (groin): questionable
TE Brenton Strange (foot): questionable
WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring): questionable
BUCCANEERS
DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): questionable
S Antoine Winfield (calf): questionable
CARDINALS
S Andre Chachere (shoulder): questionable
CB Antonio Hamilton (calf): questionable
LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): questionable
WR Greg Dortch (shoulder): questionable
CB Bobby Price (quad): OUT
CB Garrett Williams (knee): OUT
WR Marquise Brown (heel): OUT
BEARS
RB Travis Homer (hamstring): questionable
RB D'Onta Foreman (personal): questionable
TE Cole Kmet (quad): questionable
OL Teven Jenkins (concussion): OUT
LB Noah Sewell (knee): OUT
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (spectoral): OUT
COWBOYS
S Malik Hooker (ankle): questionable
G Zack Martin (thigh): questionable
T Tyron Smith (back): doubtful
DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): OUT
DOLPHINS
WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): questionable
S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable
CB Xavien Howard (hip): questionable
DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring): questionable
CB Cam Smith (hamstring): questionable
DB Elijah Campbell (knee): questionable
OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): OUT
PATRIOTS
DL Christian Barnmore (shoulder): questionable
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): questionable
OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): questionable
TE Hunter Henry (knee): questionable
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable
SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable
LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle): questionable
OT Conor McDermott (concussion): questionable
LB Anfernee Jennings (illness): questionable
S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): OUT
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): OUT
BRONCOS
OLB Nik Bonitto (knee): OUT
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT
T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT
RAIDERS
CB Jack Jones (knee): questionable
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): questionable
RB Josh Jacobs (quad): questionable
TE Jesper Horsted (hamstring): questionable
WR DJ Turner (shoulder): questionable
TE Michael Mayer (toe): OUT
CHIEFS
WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): OUT
T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT
RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): OUT
WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT
GIANTS
RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): questionable
DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): questionable
TE Lawrence Cager (groin): questionable
DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): questionable
OL Evan Neal (ankle): OUT
DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): OUT
EAGLES
LB Zach Cunningham (knee): OUT
LB Landon Dickerson (thumb): OUT
CB Darius Slay (knee): OUT
CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral): OUT
LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): questionable
RAVENS
CB Arthur Maulet (knee): DNP
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): DNP
49ERS
DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): questionable
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): questionable
WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): OUT
DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): OUT
LB Oren Burks (knee): OUT
TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): OUT