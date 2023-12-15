Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 15: Justin Jefferson expects to play for Vikings; Tyreek Hill questionable vs. Jets

Sean Leahy
·6 min read
2

Justin Jefferson is ready to play Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a chest injury in Week 14. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver said he was going to run his typical number of routes after he was cleared of internal bleeding and broken ribs after being injured on a hit against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He did probably more than I originally expected and responded really well to all the work," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "So we feel really good about where Justin's at."

Tyreek Hill's ankle injury suffered during Monday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans is still lingering. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver missed his third straight practice on Friday, but head coach Mike McDaniel said that isn't anything to read into.

"Bottom line is we'll have a conversation that will be based on — remember, this is Tyreek Hill's career," McDaniel said. "He's a very experienced player. I handle very experienced players different than I handle younger guys, because they know what they signed up for and it's his career.

"If he's confident that he can go be himself, and I have the support of the trainers that are responsible to the risk, then he'll play. If not, then he won't and literally every hour, for him, is imperative."

Here's the rest of the Week 15 injury report.

VIKINGS

  • WR Justin Jefferson (chest): questionable

  • G Chris Reed (illness): questionable

  • WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

  • RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): OUT

  • T Brian O'Neill (ankle): OUT

BENGALS

  • LB Joe Bachie (oblique): questionable

STEELERS

  • LB Alex Highsmith (concussion): questionable

  • G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder): questionable

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT

COLTS

  • LB Segun Olubi (hip): OUT

  • T Braden Smith (knee): OUT

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT

BRONCOS

  • S P.J. Locke (neck): questionable

  • LB Nik Bonitto (knee): OUT

  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

LIONS

  • OT Taylor Decker (back): questionable

  • DL Benito Jones (neck): questionable

  • C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): questionable

  • WR Josh Reynolds (back): questionable

  • QB Hendon Hooker (knee): OUT

FALCONS

  • OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): questionable

  • OL Jake Matthews (knee): questionable

  • LB Bud Dupree (back): questionable

  • DL Kentavius Street (pectoral): OUT

  • OL Kaleb McGary (knee/illness): OUT

PANTHERS

  • LB Brian Burns (ankle): questionable

  • S Xavier Woods (illness): questionable

  • G Justin McCray (calf): OUT

  • TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): OUT

BEARS

  • WR D.J. Moore (ankle): limited

  • LB Noah Sewell (knee): limited

  • DB Jaquan Brisker (groin): DNP

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP

BROWNS

  • RB Jerome Ford (wrist): limited

  • RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

  • LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): limited

  • CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited

  • DT Jake Elliott (concussion): DNP

  • DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral): DNP

  • C Ethan Pocic (stinger): DNP

  • RB Pierre Strong (illness): DNP

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP

BUCCANEERS

  • WR Chris Godwin (knee): DNP

  • S Ryan Neal (back): DNP

  • LS Zach Triner (elbow): DNP

  • LB Devin White (foot): DNP

  • T Vita Vea (toe): questionable

  • CB Carlton Davis (groin): OUT

  • DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): OUT

PACKERS

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

  • LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe): limited

  • CB Keisean Nixon (quad): limited

  • S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

  • WR Jayden Reed (ankle): limited

  • DL T.J. Slaton (quad): limited

  • LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited

  • WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (knee): questionable

  • RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): questionable

  • G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): DNP

  • S Darnell Savage (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

JETS

  • RB Nick Bawdin (knee): limited

  • DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): limited

  • RB Breece Hall (ankle): limited

  • OL Max Mitchell (neck): limited

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited

  • OL Joe Tippmann (shoulder): limited

  • WR Jason Brownlee (ankle): DNP

  • OL Carter Warren (hip): DNP

DOLPHINS

  • T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): limited

  • RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

  • CB Xavien Howard (hip): limited

  • OL Austin Jackson (oblique): limited

  • RB Raheem Mostert (knee): limited

  • LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique): limited

  • WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): questionable

  • RB De'Von Achane (toe): DNP

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (calf): DNP

  • S DeShon Elliott (concussion): DNP

  • WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): DNP

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): questionable

  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring): questionable

  • OL Justin Pugh (calf): questionable

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): doubtful

SAINTS

  • QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): limited

  • DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

  • WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): limited

  • RB Jamaal Williams (groin): limited

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

  • WR Chris Olave (ankle): DNP

TEXANS

  • WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

  • DT Maliek Collins (chest): limited

  • G Shaq Mason (calf): limited

  • LB Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring): limited

  • DE Will Anderson (ankle): DNP

  • LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): DNP

  • WR Nico Collins (calf): DNP

  • T George Fant (hip): DNP

  • QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): DNP

  • CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring): DNP

TITANS

  • DL Denico Autry (knee): limited

  • C Aaron Brewer (neck): limited

  • G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

  • CB Anthony Kendall (knee): limited

  • LB Jake Gibbens (back): DNP

  • WR Kyle Philips (hamstring): DNP

  • TE Kevin Rader (illness): DNP

  • DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

  • TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

CHIEFS

  • LB Nick Bolton (wrist/ab): limited

  • OL Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

  • S Mike Edwards (illness): DNP

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): OUT

PATRIOTS

  • DL Christian Barmore (shoulder): limited

  • WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder): limited

  • WR Demario Douglas (concussion): limited

  • WR DeVante Parker (knee): limited

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): limited

  • WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring): limited

  • OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): DNP

  • DB Brenden Schooler (illness): DNP

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): DNP

49ERS

  • G Spencer Burford (knee): limited

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP

  • G Aaron Banks (hip): DNP

  • LB Oren Burks (knee): DNP

  • TE Ross Sweeney (ankle): DNP

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle): DNP

  • DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): DNP

  • CB Charvarius Ward (groin): DNP

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP

CARDINALS

  • LB Krys Barnes (ribs): limited

  • WR Marquis Brown (heel): limited

  • RB Emari Demercado (neck): limited

  • P Blake Gillikin (back): limited

  • CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): limited

  • CB Bobby Price (quad): limited

  • DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

  • CB Starling Thomas V (ankle): limited

  • S Jalen Thompson (toe): limited

  • OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): limited

  • WR Michael Wilson (neck): limited

  • TE Geoff Swaim (back): DNP

COMMANDERS

  • C Tyler Larsen (knee): limited

  • TE Curtis Hodges (back): OUT

  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): OUT

  • DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): OUT

RAMS

  • WR Tutu Atwell (concussion): questionable

COWBOYS

  • RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

  • WR Brandin Cooks (illness): DNP

  • CB Stephon Gilmore (illness): DNP

  • DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): DNP

  • S Malik Hooker (ankle): DNP

  • WR Jalen Tolbert (illness): DNP

BILLS

  • CB Taron Johnson (ankle): limited

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder): limited

  • DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): OUT

  • S Micah Hyde (stinger): OUT

RAVENS

  • S Kyle Hamilton (knee): limited

  • QB Tyler Huntley (personal): DNP

JAGUARS

  • WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder): limited

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

  • CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

  • S Andre Cisco (groin): limited

  • OL Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited

  • RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs): limited

  • CB Tre Herndon (concussion): limited

  • RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

  • OL Walker Little (hamstring): limited

  • TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited

EAGLES

  • S Reed Blankenship (concussion): limited

  • LB Zach Cunningham (knee): DNP

  • G Cam Jurgens (pectoral): DNP

  • CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP

SEAHAWKS

  • G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited

  • WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): limited

  • QB Geno Smith (groin): limited

  • CB Tre Brown (heel): limited

  • DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited

  • NT Jarran Reed (wrist): limited

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): DNP

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

  • LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP

  • CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): DNP

  • T Jason Peters (personal): DNP