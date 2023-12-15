NFL injury tracker Week 15: Justin Jefferson expects to play for Vikings; Tyreek Hill questionable vs. Jets

Justin Jefferson is ready to play Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a chest injury in Week 14. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver said he was going to run his typical number of routes after he was cleared of internal bleeding and broken ribs after being injured on a hit against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He did probably more than I originally expected and responded really well to all the work," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "So we feel really good about where Justin's at."

Tyreek Hill's ankle injury suffered during Monday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans is still lingering. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver missed his third straight practice on Friday, but head coach Mike McDaniel said that isn't anything to read into.

"Bottom line is we'll have a conversation that will be based on — remember, this is Tyreek Hill's career," McDaniel said. "He's a very experienced player. I handle very experienced players different than I handle younger guys, because they know what they signed up for and it's his career.

"If he's confident that he can go be himself, and I have the support of the trainers that are responsible to the risk, then he'll play. If not, then he won't and literally every hour, for him, is imperative."

Here's the rest of the Week 15 injury report.

VIKINGS

WR Justin Jefferson (chest): questionable

G Chris Reed (illness): questionable

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): OUT

T Brian O'Neill (ankle): OUT

BENGALS

LB Joe Bachie (oblique): questionable

STEELERS

LB Alex Highsmith (concussion): questionable

G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder): questionable

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT

COLTS

LB Segun Olubi (hip): OUT

T Braden Smith (knee): OUT

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT

BRONCOS

S P.J. Locke (neck): questionable

LB Nik Bonitto (knee): OUT

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

LIONS

OT Taylor Decker (back): questionable

DL Benito Jones (neck): questionable

C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): questionable

WR Josh Reynolds (back): questionable

QB Hendon Hooker (knee): OUT

FALCONS

OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): questionable

OL Jake Matthews (knee): questionable

LB Bud Dupree (back): questionable

DL Kentavius Street (pectoral): OUT

OL Kaleb McGary (knee/illness): OUT

PANTHERS

LB Brian Burns (ankle): questionable

S Xavier Woods (illness): questionable

G Justin McCray (calf): OUT

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): OUT

BEARS

WR D.J. Moore (ankle): limited

LB Noah Sewell (knee): limited

DB Jaquan Brisker (groin): DNP

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP

BROWNS

RB Jerome Ford (wrist): limited

RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): limited

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited

DT Jake Elliott (concussion): DNP

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral): DNP

C Ethan Pocic (stinger): DNP

RB Pierre Strong (illness): DNP

S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP

BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (knee): DNP

S Ryan Neal (back): DNP

LS Zach Triner (elbow): DNP

LB Devin White (foot): DNP

T Vita Vea (toe): questionable

CB Carlton Davis (groin): OUT

DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): OUT

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe): limited

CB Keisean Nixon (quad): limited

S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

WR Jayden Reed (ankle): limited

DL T.J. Slaton (quad): limited

LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited

WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee): questionable

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): questionable

G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): DNP

S Darnell Savage (shoulder): DNP

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

JETS

RB Nick Bawdin (knee): limited

DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): limited

RB Breece Hall (ankle): limited

OL Max Mitchell (neck): limited

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited

OL Joe Tippmann (shoulder): limited

WR Jason Brownlee (ankle): DNP

OL Carter Warren (hip): DNP

DOLPHINS

T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): limited

RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

CB Xavien Howard (hip): limited

OL Austin Jackson (oblique): limited

RB Raheem Mostert (knee): limited

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique): limited

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): questionable

RB De'Von Achane (toe): DNP

OL Liam Eichenberg (calf): DNP

S DeShon Elliott (concussion): DNP

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): DNP

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): questionable

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): questionable

OL Justin Pugh (calf): questionable

T Evan Neal (ankle): doubtful

SAINTS

QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): limited

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): limited

RB Jamaal Williams (groin): limited

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

WR Chris Olave (ankle): DNP

TEXANS

WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

DT Maliek Collins (chest): limited

G Shaq Mason (calf): limited

LB Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring): limited

DE Will Anderson (ankle): DNP

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): DNP

WR Nico Collins (calf): DNP

T George Fant (hip): DNP

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): DNP

CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring): DNP

TITANS

DL Denico Autry (knee): limited

C Aaron Brewer (neck): limited

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

CB Anthony Kendall (knee): limited

LB Jake Gibbens (back): DNP

WR Kyle Philips (hamstring): DNP

TE Kevin Rader (illness): DNP

DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

CHIEFS

LB Nick Bolton (wrist/ab): limited

OL Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

S Mike Edwards (illness): DNP

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): OUT

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barmore (shoulder): limited

WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder): limited

WR Demario Douglas (concussion): limited

WR DeVante Parker (knee): limited

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): limited

WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring): limited

OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): DNP

DB Brenden Schooler (illness): DNP

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): DNP

49ERS

G Spencer Burford (knee): limited

DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP

G Aaron Banks (hip): DNP

LB Oren Burks (knee): DNP

TE Ross Sweeney (ankle): DNP

LB Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle): DNP

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): DNP

CB Charvarius Ward (groin): DNP

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP

CARDINALS

LB Krys Barnes (ribs): limited

WR Marquis Brown (heel): limited

RB Emari Demercado (neck): limited

P Blake Gillikin (back): limited

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): limited

CB Bobby Price (quad): limited

DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

CB Starling Thomas V (ankle): limited

S Jalen Thompson (toe): limited

OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): limited

WR Michael Wilson (neck): limited

TE Geoff Swaim (back): DNP

COMMANDERS

C Tyler Larsen (knee): limited

TE Curtis Hodges (back): OUT

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): OUT

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): OUT

RAMS

WR Tutu Atwell (concussion): questionable

COWBOYS

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

WR Brandin Cooks (illness): DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore (illness): DNP

DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): DNP

S Malik Hooker (ankle): DNP

WR Jalen Tolbert (illness): DNP

BILLS

CB Taron Johnson (ankle): limited

TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder): limited

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): OUT

S Micah Hyde (stinger): OUT

RAVENS

S Kyle Hamilton (knee): limited

QB Tyler Huntley (personal): DNP

JAGUARS

WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder): limited

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

S Andre Cisco (groin): limited

OL Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs): limited

CB Tre Herndon (concussion): limited

RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited

WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

OL Walker Little (hamstring): limited

TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited

EAGLES

S Reed Blankenship (concussion): limited

LB Zach Cunningham (knee): DNP

G Cam Jurgens (pectoral): DNP

CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP

SEAHAWKS